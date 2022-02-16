Drought and rising costs causing some C.O. ranchers to reduce or sell their herds

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon is heading into its third straight year of severe drought, and ranchers and farmers may be feeling the effects the most.

Ranchers are struggling to get enough water for their animals.

One rancher in Redmond tells NewsChannel 21 he typically raises 250-300 yearlings in the summer. Due to the drought conditions, he expects to have enough water for only half that number.

On top of that, he says, the price of hay has gone up $100 a ton in the past three months.

He says the hay he uses is typically grown in the Jefferson County, Madras and Culver areas, and their water resources are even more scarce.

