C.O. Assn. of Realtors opens nominations for 2022 Building a Better Central Oregon Awards

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS® has opened the nomination process for the 2022 Building a Better Central Oregon Awards.

BBCO recognizes worthy residents who have enhanced their community with outstanding new or renovated residential, commercial, or industrial buildings. Projects are judged on economic impact, neighborhood improvement, unique design, or use of materials.

Guidelines for projects include:

Property must be in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler or Harney counties.

Must have been completed between 10/1/20 and 10/1/2022.

Have significant impact on the community through economic impact, neighborhood/

community improvement, neighborhood/community beautification, unique design, unique use of materials.

Can be new construction and/or renovation/restoration.

Individuals and small corporations will be given priority over large corporation or government projects.

Selected nominee properties will be reviewed and toured.

Last year’s BBCO Award winners included Bend Tech Academy, Bevel Brewing Taphouse, COTA South Deschutes County Trails, Deschutes County Stabilization Center, J Bar J Boys Ranch Vocational School, Korazon, Larkspur Community Center, Legend Cider Co., Redmond Family Choice Urgent Care, Sun Mountain Fun Center, and The Brasserie at Monkless Belgian Ale.

To learn more about BBCO and nominate a project for the 2022 Awards, visit https://www.coar.com/files/Awards_Forms/2022_BBCO_Awards__Nominating.pdf. Applications are due April 1. The winners will be recognized at an awards ceremony in October 2022.

About COAR

The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS® (COAR) is your voice for real estate in Central Oregon. COAR is a trade association serving the professional needs of its 2500+ members. In addition, COAR is dedicated to enhancing and protecting the real estate industry. COAR believes we can build better communities by supporting quality growth, seeking sustainable economies and housing opportunities while protecting a property owner’s ability to own, use, buy and sell property.