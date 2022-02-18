Central Oregon Skilled Trades Fair set for next week

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The CTE and STEM Department at the High Desert Education Service District is hosting the 5th annual Central Oregon Skilled Trades Fair at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds on Friday, Feb. 25 from 9am-1pm.

Over 750 students from Central Oregon high schools and other educational institutions, and over 80 organizations including Central Oregon Community College programs will participate in the Skilled Trades Fair. Public and private employers will offer hands-on activities in areas such as welding, future energy, construction, coding, natural and industrial resources, structural fire science and more.

Academic programs will be represented by OSU-Cascades, COCC, and Trade Union Apprenticeships. Students have the opportunity to learn more about each represented trade through hands-on activities and through questions and answers. Exhibitors will share how students can get involved in local activities and how to find internship and employment opportunities.

High Desert ESD CTE and STEM Regional Director Brook Rich said “After a year off due to COVID restrictions, we are thrilled to be able to offer this opportunity to students from across the region.”

Central Oregon STEM Hub Coordinator Tracy Willson-Scott applauds the support and involvement of so many local businesses. February is National CTE Month which makes this event even more special. Help us celebrate by sharing the CTE story.

The Central Oregon Skilled Trades Fair is a regional partnership effort led by Central Oregon STEM Hub, High Desert ESD CTE and STEM Department, East Cascades Works, Central Oregon Community College, and the High Desert ESD to increase collaboration between education and training programs in trade organizations and to create student awareness about aligned career pathways in the trades