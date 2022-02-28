Mid Oregon Credit Union announces CEO transition; Bill Anderson to retire after 32 years

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Mid Oregon Credit Union announced Monday that the board of directors has named current President Kevin Cole President/CEO, effective January 2023. Long-time CEO Bill Anderson will retire at the end of the year, completing a remarkable career spanning 32 years of service to Mid Oregon Credit Union and the Central Oregon community.

“Bill Anderson orchestrated significant leadership changes to Mid Oregon Credit Union,” said Mid Oregon Credit Union Board Chairman Michael Powell. “He focused on building a culture and developing leading-edge systems and products to benefit the Central Oregon community, resulting in significant growth and deeper relationships with members.” He added, “Under Bill’s leadership, Mid Oregon Credit Union has become a pillar of the community and the only financial institution headquartered in Central Oregon. Bill is an esteemed leader in this community.”

Anderson joined the credit union in 1990 as Vice President, and rose to the role of President and CEO in 1994. Under Anderson’s leadership, Mid Oregon grew from $19 million in assets, one office, and nine employees to a full-service financial institution with more than $600 million in assets, seven branches, a Contact Center, and 140 employees serving more than 41,000 members.

Since its inception in 1957, Mid Oregon Credit Union has granted more than $1.7 billion in consumer, mortgage and business loans.

Anderson said, “I am blessed to work with an amazing team of individuals who will continue to grow the business, always understanding that we exist solely for the benefit of our members and in service to our Central Oregon community.” He added, “I’ve known Kevin Cole for a long time and to be able to attract someone of his caliber and work with him for the past five years, has helped me know with certainty that we have the right leader in place, and this is the right time.”

In January 2023, Kevin Cole will add CEO to his President title. Cole joined the Mid Oregon team in 2016 as the Chief Financial Officer and advanced to Executive Vice President. In 2021, he was named President. During Cole’s tenure, he has helped transform the organization through technology, vision, advocacy, and talent development.

Cole commented, “Bill’s leadership example has inspired me to choose a direction for the organization that includes building a more inclusive financial partnership for all Central Oregonians.”

Some projects he’s led so far include developing a Workforce Housing Loan Program, removing barriers for people to open checking accounts and offering next-generation digital banking services. Cole currently serves as a member of the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board as the chair of the Advocacy Committee and recently joined the Board of Directors for Economic Development of Central Oregon (EDCO).

He is a lifelong learner who holds a B.A. in Political Science from UC Irvine, an M.B.A. from the University of Oregon, as well as the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He currently lives in Bend with his wife and two French bulldogs.

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With more than 41,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties and over $600 million in assets, Mid Oregon partners with members to meet their financial needs and to help them achieve their dreams. For more information about our services and branch locations in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond, and Sisters, visit midoregon.com.