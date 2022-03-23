Mid Oregon Credit Union reaches milestone: $600 million in assets

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Mid Oregon Credit Union announced Wednesday their assets have exceeded $600 million. MOCU credits the growing population in the area, expanding membership base, strong lending demand, improved systems and additional technology, and its focused strategy for achieving this milestone.

“Our Executive Leadership Team has been preparing for smart growth for several years,” says Kevin Cole, Mid Oregon President. “By establishing and maintaining focus on our key results—including growth in membership and overall member relationships—our team has worked together to consistently exceed our goals while maintaining our standards for friendly member service.”

Mid Oregon has steadily increased its assets $100 million since March 2021, achieving the $600 million asset milestone at year-end 2021. Since its charter in 1957, Mid Oregon has granted more than $1.4 billion in loans.

Despite the challenges of the past two years, Mid Oregon increased membership by almost 8% by providing a variety of affordable, high-quality financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Central Oregon. Currently, the credit union proudly serves more than 41,000 members.

Other initiatives contributing to Mid Oregon’s growth rate, include the success of Simply Free checking accounts, the introduction of their new Everyday Rewards VISA® credit card, next-generation digital banking services, and expansion into real estate lending and commercial loans. Adding a full-service branch in Sisters in 2020, Mid Oregon now has seven locations serving the communities of Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville, La Pine, and Sisters.

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in and serving Central Oregonians since 1957. With more than 41,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties and over $600 million in assets, Mid Oregon partners with members to meet their financial needs and to help them achieve their dreams. For more information about our services and branch locations in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond, and Sisters, please visit midoregon.com.