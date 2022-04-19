Central Oregon sees strong March job gains, approaches record low jobless rates

Central Oregon posted strong job gains in March, relative to seasonal expectations, the Oregon Employment Department reported Tuesday. The strong hiring led to continued improvement in local unemployment rates, which are approaching record low levels seen before the pandemic.

It's much the same upbeat picture as the statewide jobs report, issued last week.

Here's the monthly regional report, from Regional Economist Damon Runberg:

Crook County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped significantly to 4.9% in March, down from 5.2% in February. The unemployment rate is fast approaching the record low set before the pandemic in March 2020, when it was 4.4%.

Crook County added 110 jobs in March, stronger gains than typically expected this time of year. Employment levels in Crook County are up 8% from pre-pandemic levels in March 2020 (+540 jobs).

The county added 400 jobs in the last year (+6.6%). Job gains have been dominated by construction (+170 jobs). However, there were also notable gains in information (+80 jobs); professional and business services (+40); and local government (+40).

Deschutes County (Bend-Redmond MSA): The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in March, down from 3.8% in February. The unemployment rate is now near the record low level of 3.3% before the onset of the pandemic.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that Deschutes County added 660 jobs in March, much stronger gains than the ~200 job increase typically expected this time of year. Employment estimates for March 2022 exceeded February 2020 levels before the onset of the pandemic by 1,760 jobs (+2%).

Deschutes County’s total nonfarm employment expanded by 5.2% (+4,430 jobs) from March 2021. The largest share of these gains remain in the leisure and hospitality sector, adding 2,470 jobs in the past year (+22.5%) as the industry bounced back from COVID-19 impacts. There were also strong job gains over the past year in manufacturing (+8.8%), construction (7.6%), and local government (+6.7%).

Jefferson County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.6% in March, down from 4.8% in February. The unemployment rate is fast approaching levels in March 2020, when it was 4.1% before the first impacts from COVID-19.

Total nonfarm employment rose by 20 jobs in March, a normal pace of hiring for this time of year. Employment levels in Jefferson County remain down 140 jobs (-2%) from levels just before the onset of the pandemic in February 2020.

Jefferson County added 10 jobs over the past year (+0.2%), much slower growth than other parts of Central Oregon. The county posted job gains in local government, including Indian tribal government (+70 jobs). There were also modest gains in retail trade and leisure and hospitality, each adding 20 jobs. However, these gains were largely negated by declines in manufacturing (-40 jobs) and private education and health services (-30 jobs).

Next Press Releases

The Oregon Employment Department plans to release the April county and metropolitan area unemployment rates on Tuesday, May 24 and the statewide unemployment rate and employment survey data for April on Wednesday, May 18.