Free gas: Sunriver Resort’s latest incentive in bid to fill about 200 open summer jobs

$300,000 fund for gift cards - $100 a month for each worker, May through August

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With summer just around the corner and hundreds of job openings still to fill, Sunriver Resort is on the hunt for willing workers, with a new perk in their pocket -- free gas, $300,000 worth.

In a bid to attract and retain employees needed to fill over 400 summer seasonal positions, the resort said Wednesday it will help pay for employees’ gas for the next four months, through a gift card distribution.

"There are certain expenses that have gone up more than the national average on inflation and obviously, filling up your tank, is clearly one," resort Managing Director Tom O'Shea said Wednesday.

The resort's $300,000 gas reimbursement fund will provide each resort employee with a gas gift card, which gives them $100 a month, from May to August.

“We know how expensive gasoline is today," O’Shea said. "We know what it costs to fill up your tank. We know the difference of what it was two years ago and what it is today. It’s significant and impacts, really, a large population of our employees.”

Between the roughly 100 students they’re bringing in through an international program, and about 100 employees already hired through the pipeline, O'Shea said they still need to find and hire just over 200 workers for the busy summer season.

The resort said it is now accepting applications for a variety of positions for the 2022 summer season. Part and full-time seasonal positions include culinary and housekeeping staff, marina, golf services and shop attendants, greenskeepers, guest services, spa service providers, pool and recreation ambassadors, food and beverage, management and more.

The resort is hosting a job fair on Thursday, May 12 from 4-6 p.m. in the Homestead Building at Sunriver Resort -- and hiring on the spot. For more information about the positions and to apply for current job openings, visit www.sunriverresort.com.

O’Shea highlighted that the pay is competitive, with the food and beverage positions ranging from $19 to $25 an hour, and some other positions starting at $25 an hour.

Some other incentives include discounts at the stables and restaurants, and of course the chance to spend time with the Takota, the resort's big, stuffed "Director of Hugs" that hangs out at the front desk.

In understanding the need for financial relief, O’Shea said the gas fund made a lot of sense to initiate.

"It’s one area where we can do something and impact the most people," he said.

Here's the rest of the resort's news release announcing the gas assistance:

Candidates attending the hiring fair are encouraged to complete an application online in advance, as well as bring a copy of their resume to the event. Hiring will be done on the spot, and wages for some positions start at $25 per hour. Applicants must be age 14+ to work at Sunriver Resort, and not all positions require candidates to have previous experience.

Competitive wages are just one of the many perks offered to Sunriver Resort employees. Being part of the team includes great perks such as complimentary golf, free canoe and bicycle rentals for employees and their immediate family, discount fitness club membership to Sage Springs Club and Spa, and discounts at Sunriver Resort restaurants and retail outlets. These benefits add to the appeal of this locals’ favorite resort and contribute to the like-minded team spirit that brings returning staff back year-after-year.

“We are looking for candidates who are focused on delivering a high-quality experience to our guests, but who also want to work in a fun, welcoming environment," said Tom O’Shea, Sunriver Resort's managing director.

