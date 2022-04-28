Bend counseling group founders named SBA Oregon Small Business Person of the Year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- – The U.S. Small Business Administration 2022 Small Business Person of the Year is Brightways Counseling Group of Bend, founded by husband and wife team Kevin and Angie Shaw.

Founded in 2017, Brightways Counseling Group counselors provide whole person care for people suffering from a variety of different mental health issues in Central Oregon. What started with one clinic and eight employees has grown to four locations in Bend, Madras, Redmond, and Woodburn, Oregon with 65 employees who in 2021, helped 2,634 patients be the best version of themselves.

The SBA Small Business Person of the Year award – part of National Small Business Week May 2-5, 2022 – recognizes small business owners who demonstrate staying power and substantiated history as an established business with at least three years of business operation. Winners must also show growth in net worth and business expansion, increase in jobs and sales, innovativeness of products or services, response to adversity and contributions to community-oriented projects.

Winners from each of the nation’s 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands will be formally recognized on May 5 during the National Small Business Week (NSBW) Virtual Summit’s Awards Ceremony as part of the free NSBW virtual summit , a 4-day, action-packed event honoring small businesses around the country, educational sessions, online business resources, and exciting guest speakers.

National Small Business Week 2022 celebrates the resiliency and tenacity of America’s entrepreneurs who are doing their part to power our nation’s historic economic comeback. During National Small Business Week, SBA is hitting the road on a national bus tour. SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will visit nine cities across the country and, in collaboration with the SBA’s local offices, join local elected officials to celebrate America’s 32.5 million small businesses who have played an integral role in powering our nation’s historically strong economic comeback.

“I am delighted to recognize our National Small Business Week winners from across the country who have stepped up to build their businesses, create jobs, and power historic recovery over the past year,” Administrator Guzman said. “Entrepreneurs are innovators and creators at their core, delivering the products and services we depend on and making our neighborhoods, towns, and cities more vibrant places to live and work. They give their all to achieve their American dream of business ownership and, by doing so, advance America’s economy and global competitiveness.

"Our 2022 award winners represent the vibrancy and resiliency of our nation’s 32.5 million small businesses, and I look forward to celebrating these small business giants and the positive impact they have had on lives and livelihoods in communities all across America.”

“Over the last two years, small business owners had to innovate and create new ways to serve their customers, support their employees, and sustain their communities,” said SBA Portland District Director Martin Golden. “Entrepreneurs like Kevin and Angie represent the thousands of small business owners who dedicate themselves every day to building a better life for their families, employees and are a source of strength for their communities.”

With an ever-growing demand for counseling services across Oregon, Brightways needed a strong presence where it could be the most responsive to the needs of their community which required expanding its physical locations. This required both expertise and capital to make it a reality.

With the help of SBA Funding Programs, the company was able access the capital needed to purchase and remodel two of its locations where it could effectively outreach to rural and underserved communities.

“This award is such an honor for all our hard work the past few years in building our vision to help meet the needs of our community,” said Kevin and Angie Shaw. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the help the SBA was able to provide our business in the purchasing of 2 office buildings within Central Oregon. We would also like to thank our staff andtheamazing community partners that have joined alongside us in our mission.”

About National Small Business Week

For more than 60 years, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year. As part of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from all 50 states and U.S. territories. Every day, they’re working to grow small businesses, create 21st century jobs, drive innovation, and increase America’s global competitiveness.

To register for National Small Business Week and for other event information, visit www.sba.gov/NSBW .

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov. The Portland District serves Oregon and southwest Washington with its office location in Portland.