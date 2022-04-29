Bend’s Sunnyside Sports marks a half-century of service

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fifty years ago, two freshly graduated Corvallis college students hatched a plan to open a bike shop in that little mill town on the sunny side of the mountains, Bend, Oregon. Gary Fowles and Jim DeSmet named their shop Sunnyside Touring and opened its doors downtown with a lineup of bike, camping, running, cross-country skiing, skateboard, and hang-gliding equipment.

Over the years, ownership and focus evolved. By the early ‘80s, the shop was focused on bicycles and cross country skis and had become a central hub for Bend’s athletic community. Gary Bonacker, Don Leet, and many other Sunnyside investors and employees were active in the creation and evolution of many memorable Bend sporting events, including the Pole Pedal Paddle, the Cascade Cycling Classic, and more recently, the Tour des Chutes.

Current owners Susan Conner and Mike Schindler find the heart and soul of the shop lies in its extensive service center, its anchoring bike brands of Trek, Ibis, Yeti, and Cervelo, and its long-term and committed staff. In recent years Sunnyside has been recognized as one of Oregon’s Top 100 Business to Work For, and one of Oregon’s Top 100 Green Businesses. The shop enjoys a 5-star Google Business rating with over 500 reviews.

The owners wish to thank the Bend community in general, and most especially all employees, past and present, who have contributed their time, energy, and talent to keep the shop thriving and in continued service of Central Oregonians.

Further information: https://www.sunnysidesports.com/about/about-us-pg189.htm