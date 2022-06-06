EDCO announces Jon Stark as CEO

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) Board of Directors’ Executive Committee is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Stark as CEO, effective June 1st.

Stark has been with EDCO and Redmond Economic Development Inc. (REDI) for 13 years and took over as Interim CEO of the organization on January 3rd.

EDCO’s Executive Committee, on behalf of the EDCO Board of Directors, conducted the search for the permanent CEO. Current EDCO President of the Board of Directors and the City of Bend’s ­­­­Recovery Strategy and Impact Project Manager Carolyn Eagan stated, “The Executive Committee is thrilled to announce Jon Stark as the next CEO of EDCO. His leadership as Interim CEO over the last five months has been outstanding. We are eager to see what the organization can accomplish in both the near and long term under his leadership.”

Stark said, “I am honored to accept the role of CEO. So much of what EDCO does is behind-the-scenes ‘table setting’ which helps Central Oregon businesses add jobs and capital investment. I look forward to championing those efforts, bringing them to light, and continuing to support the organization’s amazing team of professionals.”

EDCO President-Elect Amber Yates, Partner at Sensiba San Filippo LLP, stated, “I am excited to work with Jon during the next fiscal year and into the future to continue to build a sustainable, thriving Central Oregon economy.”

About Economic Development for Central Oregon

EDCO is a non-profit corporation supported by private and public members and stakeholders, whose mission is to create middle-class jobs in Central Oregon by: recruiting new employers to move to the region; helping entrepreneurs start new, scalable businesses; and working with businesses that are already here to grow their operations. For more information, visit www.edcoinfo.com.