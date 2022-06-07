Bend, Redmond median home prices decline a bit in May, as inventories edge upward

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's not a dramatic turnaround, but Bend and Redmond's home prices did something a bit unusual in May -- they fell, the Beacon Appraisal Group reported Tuesday.

The May figures showed Bend's median home price dropped by $30,000, to $740,000 -- actually the second straight monthly decline from the $773,000 record peak reached in March.

In Redmond, meanwhile, the median home sales price dropped $19,000 last month, to $519,000.

The inventory of Bend-area homes on the market rose to 1.3 months -- still tight, but the highest level in nearly two years.

Here's the full report: