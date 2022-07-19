Bend Venture Conference returns Oct. 20-21; company applications open through mid-August

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Economic Development for Central Oregon will again host the annual Bend Venture Conference on Thursday, October 20 and Friday, October 21, in downtown Bend and virtually online. Ticketing, speaker announcements and event details for the 19th Annual Bend Venture Conference will be announced in the coming weeks.

Over the past six years, investments, awards and prizes surpassing $10 million were awarded to 40 companies as a result of the conference. BVC is a yearly celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation, connecting investors, companies and business leaders.

APPLY

This year’s conference will feature three categories: Growth, Impact, and Early Stage. The application period is open now through Tuesday, August 16th and companies across the United States are invited to apply.

Growth Stage: This category is open to companies that have a proven concept, have generated initial revenues and are prepared to scale quickly with investment. To apply, click here.

With over 80 companies expected to apply -- and an estimated $300,000+ going to the finalists, category winners, and runners up in varied award amounts -- BVC is one of the largest angel investor programs in the PNW.

BVC provides visibility, resources, and valuable connections to early and growth stage companies seeking angel funding as it engages first-time and experienced angel investors interested in building their investment portfolios.

The application deadline for entrepreneurs is Tuesday, August 16th.

The Bend Venture Conference welcomes a diverse set of companies seeking funding and management teams capable of executing their plans. This year’s BVC will feature impressive speakers from across the country representing angel investors, venture capitalists, and entrepreneurs.