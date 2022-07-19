Downtown Bend restaurant, Joolz, searching for ways to stay afloat amid staffing challenges

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Joolz, a Middle Eastern and Southwestern restaurant on Wall Street in downtown Bend, is closed except for catering events as its owner struggles to find ways to keep the operation afloat and navigate familiar staffing challenges hitting so many businesses.

In spite of grim circumstances, the owner's optimism doesn't waver. Most recently, she posted the following on the home page of their website:

"We are deeply saddened that Joolz is unable to open right now. We are another statistic of the labor shortage. We've survived a near-recession, indoor floods and a pandemic, so we just look at this as a new challenge."

Currently, while the establishment is closed for dining and takeout orders, the owner says it will still operate private, catering events.

Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with the owner to find out more about how the restaurant is working to adapt moving forward.

Her report will be on NewsChannel21 at 5.