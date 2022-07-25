C.O. Association of Realtors seeking applications for charitable giving

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Central Oregon Association of REALTORS® (COAR) is accepting applications from Central Oregon nonprofits now through Sept. 16 for COAR’s Charitable Giving.

The criteria for those applying consists of:

· Applicant must be a 501(c)3

· Priority will be given to smaller organizations that provide basic needs to the community, such as food, shelter, clothing, and medical services.

· Political organizations/campaigns, religious activities, sports teams, or individual activities are not eligible (religious organizations are eligible for community service programs).

· Funds must be used for programs and not events or marketing.

· Programs must take place in Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Harney, or Wheeler counties.

· A letter of recommendation from a COAR member.

The COAR Charitable Giving Committee will review applications and present checks to selected non-profits in October.

In 2021, COAR contributed $40,000 in funds, ranging from $500 to $2,500 to the following non-profits: BEAT Children's Theater, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, Care & Share Community Outreach, CASA of Central Oregon, Central Oregon Veterans Ranch, Clear Mourning, Council on Aging of Central Oregon, DAWNS House, Family Kitchen, Fences for Fido, Friends of the Children Central Oregon, Furnish Hope, Heartwarmers, High Desert Food & Farm Alliance, Hunger Prevention Coalition, Latino Community Association, MountainStar, Prineville Kiwanis Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, Saving Grace, Shepherd's House Ministries. SMART Reading, St. Vincent DePaul of Crook County, and The Giving Plate.

For more information and the online application, visit this this link https://bit.ly/3BGELeb or the COAR website at http://www.coar.com/about/community-involvement. Please contact Shannon Lampe Wilcox at COAR with any questions at shannon@coar.com or 541-382-602