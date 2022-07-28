Bend Chamber announces Leadership Bend Class of 2023

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Selections have been made for the Leadership Bend Class of 2023, a non-profit civic engagement and leadership development program of the Bend Chamber. Leadership Bend exists to identify, develop, educate and connect diverse leaders who impact the Central Oregon region through committed service to the community.

Participants are chosen from a broad cross-section of candidates from around the region who must undergo a significant application process. These acknowledged and aspiring leaders share a commitment to active participation in shaping the future of Central Oregon.

There now are over 550 Leadership Bend alumni, many of whom serve as our community “trustees” through board service, elected office, volunteerism and more.

Leadership Bend Class of 2023

Amanda Bird-Zimmerman, Old Mill District

Zavier Borja, City of Bend

Peter Bozin, Parametrix

Kate Burns, Merrill O’Sullivan, LLP

Trever Campbell, Kernutt Stokes, LLP

Lisa Clark, Bureau of Land Management

Gary Crockett, SELCO Community Credit Union

Savanna DeLuca, Wild Heart Therapy + Consulting

Theresa Drulard, St. Charles Health System

Shawn Evilsizor, Morrison-Maierle

Lindsay Gardner, Bryant Lovlien & Jarvis P.C.

Bess Goggins, Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend

Bradley Howk, Partners in Care

Emma James, Rosell Wealth Management

Ted Jones, US Bank

Emily Kirk, Central Oregon Daily News

Kris Knight, Upper Deschutes Watershed Council

Jennifer Kovitz, Central Oregon Community College

Michael Leeland, Hayden Homes

Gil Levy, KIDS Center

Cyrus Mooney, Bend Chamber

Michael Nelson, Sazan Group

Lynn Spinoglio, First Interstate Bank

Dan Stake, Mid Oregon Credit Union

Patricia Strange, Otak

Frank Thaxter, TEN OVER STUDIO

Dana Wilson, City of Bend

Chad Young, Skanska USA Building

The Bend Chamber believes building leaders is necessary to community succession planning. As one of the fastest growing regions in Oregon and the northwest, the issues have become increasingly more complex and the need for active leadership is great.

For the nine months of the program, participants will work with local leaders to expand awareness and understanding of the Central Oregon region. The class will explore historical and current issues firsthand and learn about the unique challenges and opportunities that cross sectors and silos. Additionally, the cohort will benefit from a series of servant leadership topics designed to enhance individual leadership skills and make an impact through a class capstone project.

Leadership Bend is supported by Taylor Northwest, St. Charles Health System, Pacific Power and other like-minded businesses who believe that a healthy community comes from investment in leadership.

Leadership Bend is a 501(c)3 non-profit program of the Bend Chamber supported by local community resources. More information can be found at www.bendchamber.org/leadership-bend/.

The Bend Chamber of Commerce strives to create an environment where businesses, their employees and our community excel together through collaboration, advocacy, resources and leadership to meet Bend’s business challenges.