Bend Chamber announces Leadership Bend Class of 2023
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Selections have been made for the Leadership Bend Class of 2023, a non-profit civic engagement and leadership development program of the Bend Chamber. Leadership Bend exists to identify, develop, educate and connect diverse leaders who impact the Central Oregon region through committed service to the community.
Participants are chosen from a broad cross-section of candidates from around the region who must undergo a significant application process. These acknowledged and aspiring leaders share a commitment to active participation in shaping the future of Central Oregon.
There now are over 550 Leadership Bend alumni, many of whom serve as our community “trustees” through board service, elected office, volunteerism and more.
Leadership Bend Class of 2023
Amanda Bird-Zimmerman, Old Mill District
Zavier Borja, City of Bend
Peter Bozin, Parametrix
Kate Burns, Merrill O’Sullivan, LLP
Trever Campbell, Kernutt Stokes, LLP
Lisa Clark, Bureau of Land Management
Gary Crockett, SELCO Community Credit Union
Savanna DeLuca, Wild Heart Therapy + Consulting
Theresa Drulard, St. Charles Health System
Shawn Evilsizor, Morrison-Maierle
Lindsay Gardner, Bryant Lovlien & Jarvis P.C.
Bess Goggins, Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend
Bradley Howk, Partners in Care
Emma James, Rosell Wealth Management
Ted Jones, US Bank
Emily Kirk, Central Oregon Daily News
Kris Knight, Upper Deschutes Watershed Council
Jennifer Kovitz, Central Oregon Community College
Michael Leeland, Hayden Homes
Gil Levy, KIDS Center
Cyrus Mooney, Bend Chamber
Michael Nelson, Sazan Group
Lynn Spinoglio, First Interstate Bank
Dan Stake, Mid Oregon Credit Union
Patricia Strange, Otak
Frank Thaxter, TEN OVER STUDIO
Dana Wilson, City of Bend
Chad Young, Skanska USA Building
The Bend Chamber believes building leaders is necessary to community succession planning. As one of the fastest growing regions in Oregon and the northwest, the issues have become increasingly more complex and the need for active leadership is great.
For the nine months of the program, participants will work with local leaders to expand awareness and understanding of the Central Oregon region. The class will explore historical and current issues firsthand and learn about the unique challenges and opportunities that cross sectors and silos. Additionally, the cohort will benefit from a series of servant leadership topics designed to enhance individual leadership skills and make an impact through a class capstone project.
Leadership Bend is supported by Taylor Northwest, St. Charles Health System, Pacific Power and other like-minded businesses who believe that a healthy community comes from investment in leadership.
Leadership Bend is a 501(c)3 non-profit program of the Bend Chamber supported by local community resources. More information can be found at www.bendchamber.org/leadership-bend/.
###
The Bend Chamber of Commerce strives to create an environment where businesses, their employees and our community excel together through collaboration, advocacy, resources and leadership to meet Bend’s business challenges.