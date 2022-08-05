State funds 19 new affordable owner-occupied homes in SE Bend, start of 95-unit development

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon’s Housing Stability Council awarded Woodhaven Community Housing more than $1.9 million on Friday as part of their 2022 LIFT Homeownership funding allocation for 19 deed-restricted, affordable owner-occupied housing units in southeast Bend, the start of a planned 95-unit development.

Woodhaven Community Housing LLC is a partnership between Amy Warren, the owner of Hive Development and founder of Kôr Community Land Trust, and the Larry Kine, owner of Kine & Kine Properties. The partnership said it is "the first organization that is not a nonprofit or housing authority to receive LIFT homeownership funding in the state of Oregon."

The 19 affordable homes are the first of 95 that are slated to be developed by WCH in southeast Bend between Daly Estates Drive and Pettigrew Road, with the first phase at 61635 Daly Estates Drive.

WCH said in a news release it plans to begin the infrastructure work later this year and will begin the building in mid-2023. Homes will be available in 2024 to pre-approved buyers making less than 80% of the area median income.

WCH said it was formed to address the need for additional owner-occupied workforce housing in the Bend area.

"The partnership is excited to be able to create the opportunity for both stable housing and equity building to qualified buyers," they said.

Interested parties can learn more about the first steps toward a home purchase by emailing woodhavencommunityhousing@gmail.com.

Correspondence can be directed to Amy Warren, amy@hivedevelopmentllc.com or (541) 330-8758.