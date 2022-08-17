Downtown Bend Business Association hires Shannon Monihan as new executive director

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Downtown Bend Business Association has announced the hiring of Shannon Monihan as its new executive director.

DBBA Board President Chris Piper said, “We have selected Shannon Monihan after an extensive search, to lead the DBBA into 2023 and going forward. Shannon’s experience, credentials combined with extensive operational and marketing experiences are a great match for what the DBBA needs in order to meet the challenges and opportunities which await our association in the future.

"Shannon is energized and anxiously looking forward to meeting with our Downtown stakeholders and strategic partners in the community.”

Ed Deenihan has been a DBBA board member and is a downtown business owner. He said, “Sustaining the beauty and economic vibrancy of our downtown requires the city and the DBBA to work as partners. I am confident that Shannon will provide the leadership the DBBA needs to accomplish this.”

Shannon has a passion for entrepreneurship, business development, marketing and branding. With a strong sense of what people need, want, and are attracted to, she has championed multiple companies in beauty, medical aesthetics, and firearms tactical training industry. After visiting Bend throughout her life, Shannon moved to Bend two years ago.

“I feel fortunate to be living in the most beautiful, energized and healthy communities in Oregon. The spirit and people of this community is what drew me here,” Shannon said. “I look forward to bringing strong leadership to our team and championing our organization to the next level. Our downtown will be clean, safe and beautiful. You’ll see our efforts play out with the spirit we infuse into the businesses with the changing of each season.”

Shannon is also excited to engage with the entrepreneurs downtown and to work with the business owners. “Downtown Bend is the heartbeat of not just Bend, but Central Oregon! It’s critical we stay top of mind in not only the tourist community, but local community as well,” Shannon said.