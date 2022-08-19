Bend’s summer tourism numbers are down slightly, Visit Bend says

Visit Bend says hotel occupancy rates are down 10%, but revenue still strong as rates rise

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - You may not have noticed it, as many of your favorite spots are likely still crowded -- but Visit Bend says fewer people are visiting town this summer than in past years.

"We track the number of hotel rooms occupied each week. This summer, we're averaging 18,000, compared to last summer, when it was closer to 20,000," Visit Bend Executive Director Kevney Dugan explained Thursday.

While the number of rooms booked has dropped 10%, Dugan says revenue is still strong, as many hotels have raised rates to deal with inflation and higher labor costs.

"Some are charging $400 or $500 a night, with the average price of a room at $200, and that's up from previous years," he said. "The big picture shows the taxes collected for the city's general fund shouldn't be impacted."

Visit Bend also keeps track of where visitors come from, and this summer shows no real change from past years.

"Seventy-five to 80% of the visitors come from Portland, Seattle and San Francisco -- places which are driveable," Dugan said.

Others travel farther, often to visit family and friends, like the Driscoll family from Minnesota.

"This is the first time my daughters have seen mountains, so it's amazing and gorgeous here," said mom Leah Driscoll. "We give it five stars -- and we haven't even been here long."

Visit Bend tracks the tourist experience with an ongoing online survey.

Their marketing targets the winter months, when hotel occupancy drops to about 50%.

"We haven't had to sell people on visiting in the summer. They come for the all there is to do outdoors and for places like the High Desert Museum," Dugan said.

