New report, ‘The Re-Employment of Oregon,’ looks at state’s ‘remarkable turnaround’ after pandemic hit

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The pandemic recession brought unparalleled job losses - in both speed and scale - to Oregon in March and April 2020. Two years later, the state's labor market has experienced a remarkable turnaround, a new state Employment Department report said Wednesday.

According to the report, "The Re-Employment of Oregon":

Oregon's nonfarm payroll employers have regained nine out of 10 jobs lost in spring 2020.

Oregon's unemployment rate is near its all-time record low again.

The state’s labor force has also grown to new record-high levels, and labor force participation has reached its highest rate in a decade.

As Oregon moved from high unemployment to rapid re-employment, seven out of 10 pandemic recession unemployment claimants were found in Oregon’s payroll records again by winter 2022. Three out of 10 were not found working for a covered payroll employer 18 months after their job separation.

The largest share (36%) of claimants were recalled to and still working for the employer that laid them off. Sectors with the highest rates of returning workers included education services, public administration, and manufacturing.

Another 12% took new jobs with different employers in the same sector of the economy.

Sectors most likely to have workers take new jobs with a different employer in their sector included health care and social assistance and leisure and hospitality.

As a cohort, pandemic recession unemployment claimants had greater re-employment rates than their counterparts laid off in non-recessionary times. Pandemic recession claimants also stood apart in terms of their post-layoff earnings.

By 18 months after their job separation, pandemic recession claimants were more likely to still be found working with a covered payroll employer and working in the same sector of the economy than unemployment claimants from the same timeframe in 2016.

Oregon's pandemic recession unemployment claimants had stronger wage growth than their unemployed counterparts in an expansionary period in 2016.

The pandemic recession cohort also experienced better wage gain outcomes than all Oregon workers - unemployed or not - between the first half of 2020 and the end of 2021.

More details are available in the full report at QualityInfo.org.