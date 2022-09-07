Economic Development for Central Oregon welcomes three new team members

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Economic Development for Central Oregon is pleased to announce the addition of three team members. Kelly Michel, Nicole Mcnew, and Bre Wilkins bring a diverse set of economic development, marketing, and program management skills that will be critical to growing EDCO’s impact and mission.

EDCO was supported by their partners at Mid Oregon Personnel in recruiting Kelly Michel for the Director of Membership Development role, while Express Employment Professionals provided hiring and recruitment services for the Director of Marketing and Communications and Redmond Internship Coordinator positions.

Kelly Michel serves as the Director of Membership Development. In this role she will actively develop EDCO’s membership to expand the growing region’s network of business leaders, members, partners, and advisors. Kelly brings over 12 years of non-profit experience to her role, most recently overseeing fundraising and community engagement at St. Charles Health System where she built the corporate sponsorship program, grew events, and launched patient and community advisory boards. Kelly is a graduate of Leadership Bend class of 2018 and recently earned an MBA from Washington State University.

Nicole Mcnew joins the team as Director of Marketing and Communications and is focused on maintaining and growing EDCO’s voice across the region while assisting with marketing and public relations efforts consistent with EDCO’s mission of creating a vibrant and diversified regional economy in Central Oregon. Prior to moving to Central Oregon Nicole was responsible for growing a community of entrepreneurs, healthcare businesses, and technology leaders to address market needs in the healthcare industry. With a Bachelor of Communications from Adelphi University in New York and a Master of Business Administration from Regis University in Denver, Nicole brings experience in non-profit marketing, startup ecosystems, and industry innovation to give voice to the dynamic economic drivers in Central Oregon.

Bre Wilkins works with the Youth CareerConnect program as the EDCO Redmond Internship Coordinator. As a Central Oregon native, Bre knows firsthand the incredible opportunities young people have access to in our growing region. In this role she will help students find internships that align with their passions and develop the skills necessary for the variety of workforce industry needs in the Redmond area. Having recently returned to Central Oregon after spending time in New England, Bre brings with her a background in grassroots organizing and human services. Her experience working with young people both inside and outside of the classroom setting will serve her well in this new role.

“These positions add capacity across the organization,” stated Jon Stark, EDCO’s CEO. “As Central Oregon’s economy grows and diversifies, we must be diligent in our efforts to understand the needs of our local industries and support businesses by proactively building an environment for success and continued innovation. We want to recognize our partners at Express Employment Professionals and Mid Oregon Personnel for their dedication to finding the best candidates for our needs. The quantity of qualified applicants for each position was beyond current expectations and EDCO is excited to welcome Kelly, Nicole, and Bre to the team.”

About Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO)

EDCO is a non-profit corporation supported by private and public members and stakeholders, whose mission is to create middle-class jobs in Central Oregon by: recruiting new employers to move to the region; helping entrepreneurs start new, scalable businesses; and working with businesses already located here to grow their operations. For more information, visit www.edcoinfo.com.

About Express Employment Professionals, Specialized Recruiting Group

Express Employment Professionals is an international franchise organization that is locally operated by Chris Petty. Named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms in 2021 and 2022 and recognized as one of the nation's Top 10 and fastest growing professional staffing firms, their team of professional recruiters is more than equipped to help local businesses discover and hire the highly skilled talent they need. Executive Recruiters in Bend, OR | Specialized Recruiting Group (expresspros.com).