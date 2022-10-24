GasBuddy: Oregon gas prices fall another 25 cents in past week, still $1.29/gallon higher than year ago

Analyst: 'Seasonality is king in driving prices, not the desires or hopes of politicians'

CHICAGO (KTVZ) -- Average gasoline prices in Oregon have fallen 25.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.05/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,307 stations in Oregon.

But it said gas prices in Oregon are still 22.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.29/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oregon was priced at $3.95/g Sunday while the most expensive was $5.79/g, a difference of $1.84/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77/g Monday. The national average is up 10.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Oregon and the national average going back ten years:

October 24, 2021: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)

October 24, 2020: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

October 24, 2019: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

October 24, 2018: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

October 24, 2017: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

October 24, 2016: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

October 24, 2015: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

October 24, 2014: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.06/g)

October 24, 2013: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

October 24, 2012: $3.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

Oregon areas and their current gas prices:

Eugene- $4.99/g, down 35.3 cents per gallon from last week's $5.34/g.

Salem- $4.76/g, down 37.4 cents per gallon from last week's $5.14/g.

Portland- $5.20/g, down 21.4 cents per gallon from last week's $5.42/g.

"Average gas prices have declined for the second straight week with significant declines in the West and Great Lakes having an oversized effect on the drop in the national average," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"With oil prices struggling a bit after reaching $93 after OPEC+'s decision to cut production, many regions could see falling gas prices again this week as demand continues to decline seasonally, especially if more data points to a significant economic slowdown.

"While gasoline prices have seen a large drop, diesel prices have been somewhat mixed, with prices heading higher in the Northeast as inventories drop to extremely tight levels ahead of the heating oil season. Motorists are reminded that the decline in gasoline prices is seasonal and should continue into the fall, and is unrelated to the coming election. Seasonality is king in driving prices, not the desires or hopes of politicians."

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.

