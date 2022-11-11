After 20 years, Pronghorn Club and Resort rebrands as Juniper Preserve, a ‘destination wellness’ resort

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pronghorn Resort, a leading resort and residential community northeast of Bend since 2002, recently announced it is rebranding as Juniper Preserve, with a renewed focus on well-being and elevated ownership and guest experiences.

Here's the rest of last month's announcement:

Poised to be the region’s premier wellness destination, Juniper Preserve incorporates nature into the path to well-being, drawing inspiration from its surrounding resources and the region’s rich history and cultural traditions. Juniper Preserve encompasses Pronghorn Club, with a variety of residential offerings and two championship golf courses, alongside the boutique Juniper Lodge, which opened in 2019 as the Huntington Lodge.

Juniper Preserve welcomes all who seek sanctuary, including active families, curious couples and friends, and spirited solo travelers, by weaving the ‘we’ into well-being and combining science and spirit amongst a transcendent natural landscape. Catering to the wellness curious and to the connoisseurs, Juniper Preserve incorporates the natural environment to build a connection that helps enrich the well-being of its guests and members.

“The pandemic amplified and accelerated wellness, altering the foundation of how we live and how luxury communities provide for owners and guests,” said Juniper Preserve General Manager Spencer Schaub. “Today, people place a higher value on personal health and relationships. At Juniper Preserve, we’ve set out new guiding principles centered around well-being and nature to encourage togetherness and a connection with all components of life.”

Juniper Lodge debuted in 2019, providing a modern-day pied-à-terre amongst the mystic juniper forest and is now home to much of the resort’s wellness programming. The new Juniper Spa draws inspiration from the surrounding natural environment with signature treatments rooted in ancient traditions.

Through wellness practices guided by expert healing practitioners, Juniper Preserve offers holistic programming and retreats in partnership with revered wellness industry leaders. Below the surface of the property, created by lava that flowed like a river eons ago, the property’s own Lava Cave offers supernatural acoustics and a profound sensory experience for group meditations, sound baths, yoga practice, and more.

Additional Juniper Preserve amenities include the Trailhead and Village, both located at the center of the resort community, just steps from the Juniper Lodge. The Trailhead serves as the base camp for activities and experiences and includes newly renovated pools, fitness facilities, and a family-style dining room. A welcoming center and gathering place, The Village is anchored by the Clubhouse, a grand lodge offering upscale dining and communal gathering spaces.

In 2023 and beyond, Juniper Preserve plans to enhance its gym and wellness center, launch a Kids Explorer Club, outdoor yurt facilities with kid-centric activities and programming, and open a new marketplace at The Trailhead, featuring local offerings, grab-and-go snacks, and everyday sundries.

“As Juniper Preserve continues to evolve, we aim to be a hub for well-being activities within the resort and throughout Central Oregon. Our setting and landscape set us apart from other resort communities and naturally become an extension to our curated wellness offerings, which explore and celebrate the many different meanings of, and paths to, wellness,” said Schaub.

Juniper Preserve is enveloped by 20,000 acres of federally protected land amidst an untouched, centuries-old juniper forest. Among the oldest in the world, the forest is vastly silent and other-worldly, with no marked trails and sweeping views of Mt. Bachelor and the Three Sisters Wilderness.

Juniper Preserve celebrates the natural surroundings using the outdoors as the ultimate gym, a place of movement and athleticism, just as it is a center of stillness, meditation, and introspection. The many outdoor activities of Central Oregon, from mountain biking and hiking to stargazing and kayaking, along with the spirited small-town vibe of Bend, make the entire region the ultimate playground.

###

About Juniper Preserve

Home to the nationally recognized Pronghorn Club and modern, upscale accommodations at Juniper Lodge, Juniper Preserve, is a wellness destination for residents, members, and guests. Resort facilities and amenities include a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course and Tom Fazio Championship Golf Course, the full-service Juniper Spa, multiple restaurants, and The Trailhead, a facility for family recreation. Troon, the global leader in club and hospitality management, oversees the resort operations at Juniper Preserve.

About Pronghorn Club

Pronghorn Club has received global recognition and was the first resort in the West to offer a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course and Tom Fazio Championship Golf Course side-by-side. Offering extensive homeownership opportunities with immediate access to the great outdoors, the resort’s four neighborhoods — Four Peaks, Estates, Residences, and Villas — provide residents with long-term immersion into well-being.

Juniper Lodge

Juniper Lodge opened in April 2019 with a strikingly modern aesthetic unlike anything else in the region. The décor takes its cues from natural elements nearby — from the high desert to the neighboring high mountains — with a style that is authentic to Central Oregon’s roots and rich history. The 104 rooms and suites have private terraces with panoramic views of the surrounding forest and Cascade Mountain Range.