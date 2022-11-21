Black Friday, Small Business Saturday deals coming: What shoppers can expect at some Bend stores

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Shopping for the holidays means finding special gifts for your loved ones -- even if that means standing in long lines before the stores open, looking out for the best deals or stocking up on caffeine to stay awake. The tradition after Thanksgiving is every Christmas shopper's dream (or nightmare).

In downtown Bend and the Old Mill, there are deals for all to buy and save this Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. And in fact, you often don't have to wait for the deals -- they're already here.

"We have launched our Holiday Coupon," Leapin' Lizards Owner Suzy Reininger said Monday. "We're offering $10 off a $50 purchase, or $20 off a $100 purchase. That's going to be good all the way through Christmas Eve."

"Black Friday has been traditionally been great for your big-box stores, but we're a specialty retail store," Reininger added. "Shop Small Saturday is really our premier day, and we just really love it. People come down and shop locally, and we've had great support."

Asher Dillberg of Tactics, a skate and snowboard shop in downtown Bend said, "This year, we're not dealing with the craziness of the past two years. So supply chain issues and shipping issues aren't nearly as gnarly as they have been. I think we have more stock than we've had in the past few years on Black Friday."

Kelsey McGee is speaking with these and other local businesses to ask about deals you can expect for this upcoming Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 First at Five.