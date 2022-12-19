Bend Chamber seeks Deschutes County assist on its Workforce Housing Initiative

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- In one way or another, you've probably noticed businesses in desperate need of workers. Perhaps you've experienced long waits at restaurants, or noticed shops closing up early.

The Bend Chamber, in partnership with Visit Bend and other organizations, distributed a survey and heard from business owners across Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties. The findings recorded that 81% of employers believe the housing crisis makes it incredibly challenging to hire and retain workers.

“There’s just simply aren’t any affordable, attainable places to live, or at least not enough of them in Central Oregon," Bend Chambers CEO Katy Brooks said Monday.

Based on the survey, businesses reported the consequences of the hiring shortage resulted in serving fewer customers, reduced service or product quality, training, outsourcing work, and minimal to no growth.

Statistically, 91% of survey respondents believe housing costs strain their existing work force.

With a weakened workforce, Brooks said, there's less economic growth in our community.

The Bend Chamber presented its Workforce Housing Initiative Monday to Deschutes County commissioners, with a request to work together on policies that alleviate the housing crisis.

In the presentation, Bend Chambers in collaboration with ECONorthwest, a Portland consulting firm, gave a presentation highlighting ways businesses have tried to mitigate hiring shortages.

That includes hosting more hiring events, allowing remote or hybrid work flexibility, and casting a wider geographic net to find talent. 83% of businesses owners said they had to offer more competitive wages and benefit packages. The Chamber also pointed out that 66% of businesses, mostly small-scale businesses, experienced a lower revenue because of the hiring shortage.

The presentation also pointed out that across industries, homeowners are spending more than 30% of their gross income to pay for mortgages, which crowds out funds for food, day care, vacations, retirement and more.

Brooks said one urgent need to help create more and affordable housing is to remove delays in building. That can include taking away what many businesses consider too-lengthy permitting and appeals processes.

She also suggested having a little more that 3,000 dwelling units constructed annually from this year until 2024 to meet the housing need.

Another solution, Brooks said, can come sooner rather than later.

"We are enabling folks to build accessory dwelling units on expedited time frames," Brooks said.

But county Commissioner Phil Chang said ADUs are not a viable opportunity for many homeowners. He also suggested looking at public investment to close the financial gap for more housing.

The Chamber also proposed utilizing local government owned land for deed restricted housing projects, in order to increase housing supply, and suggested exploring the local housing bond program to support down payment assistance fund for workforce housing.

The Bend Chamber and county commissioners agreed to continue working together to create policies to address the housing crisis.