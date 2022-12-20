Skip to Content
today at 11:35 AM
C.O gun training facility, Prineville gun store among many dealing with Measure 114 uncertainties

MGN

REDMOND, Ore (KTVZ) -- As law enforcement, businesses and the general public await further court rulings and details on whether and how Measure 114 will take effect, NewsChannel 21 is speaking with two Central Oregon businesses about the immediate and expected long-term impacts of the gun measure on their operations.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak Tuesday with Liberation Firearms Training. based in Central Oregon, and Prepper Up, a gun store in Prineville.

Her report will be on NewsChannel21 at 5.

Article Topic Follows: Business
Author Profile Photo

Bola Gbadebo

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here.

