Central Oregon jobless rates rise in November, mirroring rest of state; 2 of 3 counties lose jobs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Unemployment rates rose across Central Oregon and throughout the state in November, continuing a trend which began in August, with local job losses concentrated in construction and leisure and hospitality, the state Employment Department reported Tuesday.

Here's the rest of the report, from Regional Economist Dallas Fridley:

Crook County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.3 percentage point in November to 5.7%. The unemployment rate is 1.0 percentage point above the record low set before the pandemic when it was 4.7%.

Crook County cut 120 nonfarm jobs in November, falling to 7,340. Employment levels in Crook County are up 10.9% from pre-pandemic levels (+720 jobs).

The county added 250 jobs in the last year (+3.5%). Crook County’s rate of job growth remains among the fastest of Oregon’s 36 counties over the past year. Job gains remain concentrated in information (+80 jobs), professional and business services (+70), and manufacturing (+30).

Deschutes County (Bend-Redmond MSA): The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.1% in November from a revised 3.9% in October. The unemployment rate in November remains 0.8 percentage point above its record low of 3.3% before the onset of the pandemic.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that Deschutes County gained 210 jobs in November, rising to 91,050. Retail trade rose by 290 jobs in November to lead private industry. Mining, logging, and construction pulled back in November, cutting 180 jobs and dropping its total to 8,330. Leisure and hospitality cut 150 jobs, falling to 13,200. Local government rose by 150 jobs to lead the public sector. November seasonally adjusted employment exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 2,470 jobs or 2.8%.

Total nonfarm employment expanded by 3.3% (+2,900 jobs) from November 2021. Leisure and hospitality led private industry with an over-the-year gain of 1,160 jobs (+9.6%). Education and health services also expanded, adding 720 jobs (+4.8%). Professional and business services cut 220 jobs (-2.0%) falling to 10,660. Local government rose by 720 jobs or 9.4% and federal government chipped in 90.

Jefferson County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.4 percentage point to 5.7% in November. The unemployment rate was 4.4% in November 2019 through January 2020, before the first impacts from COVID-19.

Total nonfarm employment fell by 90 in November, with government holding steady and private industry cutting 90. Leisure and hospitality cut 30 jobs while manufacturing lost 20. Jefferson County has grown 20 jobs above pre-pandemic levels (+0.3%).

The rate of job growth is slowing in Jefferson County, with total nonfarm employment up 210 jobs over the past year (+3.4%). Job gains were concentrated in wood product manufacturing (+80 jobs) and retail trade (+40 jobs). Professional and business services cut 10 jobs over the year, falling to 200 (-4.8%).

Next Press Releases

The Oregon Employment Department plans to release the December county and metropolitan area unemployment rates on Tuesday, Jan. 24th, 2023 and the statewide unemployment rate and employment survey data for December on Thursday, Jan. 19th 2023.