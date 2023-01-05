Hayden Homes Amphitheater taking applications for food carts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Hayden Homes Amphitheater is looking for a few good food trucks.

The application window is now open for vendors looking to partner with Oregon’s largest outdoor music venue. The Hayden Homes Amphitheater hosted 52 concerts in 2022, including sold out shows by Kenny Chesney, Nine Inch Nails, ODESZA, The Chicks, and more.

“We work long, hard and often hot hours, but we have a blast doing it,” says Kris Ann Palacios, the amphitheater’s food & beverage manager. “We’re hoping to find business partners who love food and music as much as we do.”

Palacios has as many as eight food cart openings available in 2023. The amphitheater’s concert season is expected to start in late May and run until the first week of October.

"We’re really hoping to find a great mix of carts that offer a variety of options for concertgoers,” Palacios says. “We hope to offer a more diverse lineup of food options in 2023 that can be enjoyed by people with various diets, including guests who are gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, dairy-free and nut-free.”

General info for interested Hayden Homes Amphitheater food cart applicants:

Capacity for the amphitheater is 8,000 people.

Food carts are contracted to be at every concert. Most carts stay in the amphitheater for the duration of the summer.

Hours of service typically run from 4-10 p.m. on concert days, with some shows starting earlier

Sustainability is a must. All vendors must use compostable dishes, cutlery and napkins. No single-use water bottles are allowed. Last season the amphitheater diverted 77 percent of its waste away from the landfill through its recycling and composting efforts.

"There’s not a better place in Oregon to see a show and we’re proud to add to that experience,” Palacios says. "The amphitheater’s an amazing venue, with a track record for providing outstanding, creative, local food. We’re looking forward to building on legacy in 2023."

About the Hayden Homes Amphitheater

The Hayden Homes Amphitheater is an independent, outdoor riverfront amphitheater built in Bend, Oregon’s historic Old Mill District in 2001. Since its first season in 2002, the Amphitheater has hosted more than 1 million guests at the venue for ticketed and free concerts, brew festivals and races. The venue currently accommodates 8,000 patrons for concerts and other events, including the second-largest craft beer fest in the Northwest. Learn more at www.bendconcerts.com.