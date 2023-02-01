Oregon OSHA invites employers, workers to sign up, take part in May 10 ‘Safety Break’

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – It’s a day to recognize employer and worker successes in cultivating safe and healthy jobsites. It’s a day to engage in direct conversations – including employee feedback – about what’s working and what can be improved. It’s a day to pause and reflect on future challenges and to forge new plans to minimize or eliminate worksite hazards.

Employers and workers across the state are invited to take part in Safety Break for Oregon, coordinated by Oregon OSHA. The annual event – now in its 20th year – calls on employers, supervisors, and workers across Oregon to take the time to celebrate their safety and health achievements, and to examine and renew their efforts to shield people from harm while on the job.

Will you take the Wednesday, May 10, stand-down as an opportunity to refresh your knowledge and training? Will you conduct a clear-eyed assessment of where safety and health could be improved at your worksite? Or will you celebrate your successes and recognize emerging safety leaders?

The choice of activity is yours. Sign up now. You could even win a $100 prize.

“Employers across all types of industries can use this statewide stand-down as an opportunity to remind everyone at their business or organization about the importance of health and safety in the workplace,” said Renee Stapleton, administrator for Oregon OSHA. “Not merely symbolic, Safety Break for Oregon is a time to carefully consider on-the-job safety and health, and to bring employers and employees together to talk about hazards, protective methods, and expectations – all with an emphasis on preventing injury and illness in the workplace.”

Oregon OSHA encourages employers and workers to share their Safety Break activities on social media; tag Oregon OSHA on Facebook and LinkedIn with #SafetyBreak.

As you plan your Safety Break event, make sure to follow the current COVID-19 guidance and workplace rules. If you have questions about how to apply Oregon OSHA rules to your workplace, contact our technical specialists for free. If you want free and confidential help reviewing and improving your safety and health program, contact our consultation services. Moreover, Oregon OSHA offers many free education and training resources that you may find helpful as you plan your Safety Break for Oregon activity.

Employers that sign up online by Friday, May 5, and participate in Safety Break for Oregon will be entered to win one of three $100 checks to be used for a luncheon of their choice.

The prizes will go to participating companies as part of a random drawing. The Oregon SHARP Alliance sponsors the contest. The nonprofit group promotes safety and health management by encouraging teamwork and cooperation among people, employers, and organizations to improve workplace health and safety for Oregon workers.

For more information, ideas on how to host an event, or to download graphics, visit the Safety Break for Oregon website.

###

Oregon OSHA, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, enforces the state's workplace safety and health rules and works to improve workplace safety and health for all Oregon workers. For more information, go to osha.oregon.gov.

The Department of Consumer and Business Services is Oregon's largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. For more information, go to www.oregon.gov/dcbs.