Bend company is all about dressing up your drinks in style
NewsChannel 21's Patrick Priest speaks with Tyrone Hazen, the founder of a Bend company you might not have heard of: Puffin Drinkwear.
NewsChannel 21's Patrick Priest speaks with Tyrone Hazen, the founder of a Bend company you might not have heard of: Puffin Drinkwear.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.