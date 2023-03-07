Redmond couple say door-to-door solar panel co. scammed them; company responds, BBB has advice to avoid issues

(Update: Adding video, comments from couple, company and Better Business Bureau)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Redmond couple faces serious trouble with recently installed solar panels. They believe they were scammed by a company going door to door.

Penny and Duane Looper said they had a salesperson from Horizon PWR knock on their door, offering solar panels.

"They came here and told us all the stuff, and we believed what he said," Penny Looper said Wednesday. "They said they do a roof inspection, and then told us there's a $23,000 rebate to spend how we wanted to. But there is no rebate."

The Better Business Bureau shows the solar company having an "F" rating. A spokesperson said the company did not quickly address dozens of disputes.

A representative from Horizon PWR gave us a voice recording, saying it shows they adequately explained a possible tax credit to the loopers.

"As far as that tax credit goes, we can't grantee the tax credit, because everyone has a different tax situation," Horizon said they told the couple. "We're not tax professionals at the office. So we do recommend you speak with a CPA."

The solar panels were installed in November and still haven't been turned on, because the Loopers haven't given the okay.

Concerns about the roof on which the panels were installed were raised after the Loopers talked with two roofing companies.

"We found out a few days later that they didn't do a very good roof inspection, and we have leaking in two bedrooms, and we need a new roof," the Looper's said. "They said we don't have any more life left on our roof."

A company spokeswoman said, "We perform site audits that are conducted to make sure there was no damage done to the roof, so that we know of any damage that was done to the roof, so it's not pinned on us and we're aware of the roof status. Our crew says the roof was definitely okay for solar."

The Loopers have now set up a fundraising page, trying to offset the cost of monthly bills for the solar panels and a new roof.

The couple's daughter, Sarah Looper, shared a fundraising link on Facebook, with a goal of raising $50,000.

"Everything they told us was lies," they said on the fundraising page. "We found out it's in their contract, and they can't be sued and they aren't responsible for what their representatives tell you, so they already know they are lying to their customers."

We took the Loopers' concerns about Horizon PWR to the Better Business Bureau, which said it's given the company an F rating.

" The F rating is due specifically to the fact that this business did not this did not address the disputes forwarded by BBB quickly and in good faith," said Dale Dixon, BBB's chief innovation officer. "We also noted that there were a total of 42 complaints filed against this business."

The BBB offers this advice for door-to-door sales.

"Be sure that person is properly licensed to be selling door to door," Dixon said. "We always recommend you start with BBB.org and look at the business profile."

Dixon said if you're still having trouble, you can reach out to a state regulator to step in and file a complaint. The Oregon Department of Justice works to help consumers with complaints and prevent fraud, and has an online form and a phone hotline for the public to report issues.