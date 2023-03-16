Skip to Content
Bend restaurant seeking to add new location runs into city permitting backlog, long delays

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Vietnamese-inspired boba restaurant with locations in downtown Bend and Medford is working to open a second southwest Bend location, but has hit lengthy delays in getting city approval.

It's been struggling for months to get the permits it needs to open the spot on Simpson Avenue.

A city building official says while the volume of building in Bend hasn't slowed down, they lost senior and other staff during COVID and it's been a challenge to get more folks on board and trained.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo has been looking into the issues involved and has our report.

