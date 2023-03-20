Cracker Barrel closes Bend, last 2 Portland-area restaurants, citing pandemic impact, staffing struggles

(Update: Two Portland-area Cracker Barrels also closed Monday)

'We have struggled to staff and profitably run the store'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Just over four years after its grand opening, the COVID-19 pandemic’s lingering impacts have prompted the closure of the Cracker Barrel Restaurant and Old Country Store on Bend’s north end, the company confirmed Monday. The last two Cracker Barrels in the Portland area also just closed.

Here's the statement the company provided to NewsChannel 21:

"As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate the performance of our stores, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our guests and our business.

"With that, we are saddened that we have been unable to overcome the impact the pandemic had on our business and have made the difficult decision to close the Bend location.

"The decision to close a store is never one we take lightly, and our focus right now is in assisting our impacted employees during this transition.

"We extend our sincere thanks to our employees who worked so hard to keep our fireplace glowing and to the guests who have dined with us, celebrated with us, and made us part of their community. We look forward to reconnecting with them at other times at nearby Cracker Barrels in the future."

The closure is effective immediately, a Cracker Barrel media relations representative confirmed.

"Like so many other companies, we were unable to overcome the impact the pandemic had on our business, and we have struggled to staff and profitably run the store," the official added.

The restaurant on Robal Lane sought to hire 175 full- and part-time employees in the fall of 2018, before its February 2019 opening.

But in a sign of its struggles, a company representative said Monday, "There are 29 total employees impacted (by the Bend closure), including 15 full-time employees."

Cracker Barrel also confirmed to KPTV Monday the closure of their last two Portland-area restaurants, in Beaverton and Tualatin, having closed the Cracker Barrel in north Portland, at Hayden Island, last summer. The same company statement was issued regarding those closures.

That leaves just one Oregon Cracker Barrel, in Medford, the station reported.

The Cracker Barrel representative confirmed four closures were announced Monday, the fourth being in the St. Louis area. "We still have more than 660 stores in 45 states," they said.

Walmart recently announced it was closing its last two Portland-area stores as well.

Cracker Barrel, which opened in Bend on Feb. 4, 2019, is known for its unique décor of authentic American memorabilia that reflects the unique families and culture of the community it serves. The collection of décor was carefully planned and curated, and made up of entirely genuine artifacts. Attached to the restaurant was a gift store selling cards, toys, clothes, candy, décor and trinkets of all kinds.

Bola Gbadebo will have more details of the closure in a report coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five."