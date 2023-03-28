Central Oregon jobless rates show little change in February; widespread job gains reported

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- February job gains were widespread across Central Oregon's three counties, while seasonally adjusted unemployment rates were little changed, the Oregon Employment Department said Monday.

Here's their full report:

Crook County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly over the month of February, to 6.2% — in February of last year, it was 5.4%. The unemployment rate is now 1.5 percentage points above the record low set before the pandemic, when it was 4.7%.

Crook County added 60 nonfarm jobs in February, rising to 7,240; typically, the county posts modest gains this time of year. Employment levels in Crook County are up 12.3% from pre-pandemic levels in February 2020 (+820 jobs).

The county added 190 jobs in the last year (+2.7%). Crook County’s rate of job growth remains among the fastest of Oregon’s 36 counties over the past year. Job gains were concentrated in information (+180 jobs); private education and health services (+60); professional and business services (+50); and manufacturing (+40). Notable industry job losses were in construction (-110).

Deschutes County (Bend-Redmond MSA): The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 4.4% in February. The unemployment rate in February remains 1.1 percentage points above its record low of 3.3% before the onset of the pandemic.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that Deschutes County gained 160 jobs in February, rising to 90,650.

Leisure and hospitality cut 110 jobs in February, dropping its total to 13,370, with the majority of losses concentrated in accommodation and food services (-100). Trade, transportation, and utilities lost 90 jobs, falling to 15,950. Manufacturing shed 60, cutting its total to 6,090. These job losses were offset by gains in private education and health services (+150); government (+110); mining, logging, and construction (+100); and professional and business services (+100). February seasonally adjusted employment exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 3,330 jobs or 3.8%.

Total nonfarm employment expanded by just 2.5% (+2,230 jobs) from February 2022. Leisure and hospitality led private industry growth with an over-the-year gain of 1,080 jobs (+8.8%). Professional and business services also expanded, adding 480 jobs (+4.4%), followed by private education and health services which rose by 440 jobs (+2.9%). Retail trade had the most job losses and cut 360 jobs (-3.1%) over the year, falling to 11,250.

Jefferson County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased slightly over the month of February to 5.8%. The unemployment rate was 4.4% in January 2019 through January 2020, before the first impacts from COVID-19.

Total nonfarm employment rose by 70 in February, with government climbing by 60 and private education and health services shedding 10 jobs. Manufacturing (+10) and leisure and hospitality (+10) gained jobs in February. All other industries had little to no change over the month. Jefferson County is now 20 jobs below its pre-pandemic employment level (-0.3%).

Jefferson County’s total nonfarm employment grew by 180 jobs over the past year (+2.8%). Job gains were concentrated in the public sector (+80 jobs), manufacturing (+70 jobs), and leisure and hospitality (+40 jobs). Job losses were concentrated in construction (-20).

