Sisters Meat and Smokehouse expands to Redmond with second location

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sisters Meat and Smokehouse is preparing to open a new Redmond location, at 308 SW Evergreen Avenue. A ribbon-cutting is planned for Friday, April 7th.

Sisters Meat and Smokehouse offers a variety of meats and sandwiches, as well as drinks, seafood and smoked cheeses.

Liam Gibler will be speaking with management and customers of the business about their expansion to Redmond. His report will air on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

