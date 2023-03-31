‘We are just here to spend some quality time’: Families visit Bend, C.O. for relaxing, fun spring break

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's spring break time in Bend, and while the weather hasn't been as warm and blue sky as some visitors and residents might want, they've been making the most of it by spending time with families, going shopping, hitting the fresh snow on the slopes and just relaxing.

It is the first time in Bend for the Christensen family. They were at the Old Mill on Friday, visiting from Brookings, and we asked them about their spring break plans.

"We are just here to spend some quality time and relax at Sunriver Resort," Andrea Christensen said.

Her son, Liam Christensen, said, "Normally, we go out all out and stuff for spring break -- Disneyland, Universal Studios, but we just wanted to relax for a little."

Andrea added, "We plan to go to Sunriver Village, eat some good food and relax by the pool."

