Bend’s ‘Nothing Bundt Cakes’ bakery opens Saturday at The Forum Shopping Center

Bend, Oregon - Nothing Bundt Cakes, the national bakery chain known for their delicious Bundt cakes, is pleased to announce the opening of their newest location in Bend, Oregon on Saturday, April 22nd at 10 AM.

Located in the Forum Shopping Center, the bakery will offer the brand's signature cakes in a variety of flavors and sizes.

Local residents Jason, Kelsey and Donna Moe are the proud owners of the new franchise. The Moe family is excited to bring the beloved bakery to Central Oregon and provide residents with an array of delicious cakes that are perfect for any occasion.

"We are thrilled to open a Nothing Bundt Cakes in Bend. Bringing Joy to this community has been something we’ve always dreamed of.” said Kelsey Moe. "As locals to the area, we are passionate about giving back to our community, and we look forward to participating in local events, fundraisers, and charities."

The new bakery will offer a wide selection of cakes, including the classic red velvet, lemon and chocolate flavors, as well as gluten-free, seasonal and specialty flavors. In addition to cakes, the bakery will offer bite-sized Bundtinis, and personal sized Bundtlets.

The bakery will be open from 9:30 AM to 6:30 PM, Monday through Friday, and from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Saturdays. The bakery will be closed on Sundays.

Nothing Bundt Cakes has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the United States, with over 500 locations in the country. Each bakery is locally owned and operated, providing a unique and personal touch to each location.

"We're excited to have Nothing Bundt Cakes open in Bend," said the Forum Shopping center manager. "The addition of this bakery will provide shoppers with even more options for delicious treats."

For more information on Nothing Bundt Cakes and their menu, visit their website at www.nothingbundtcakes.com.

• Address: 2680 NE HWY 20, Suite 380

• Phone: (541) 396-8672