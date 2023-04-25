Central Oregon jobless rates fall in March; widespread job gains reported

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon's year-over-year employment gains in March were stronger than ones seen over the month, but seasonally adjusted unemployment rates fell in all three Central Oregon counties, the state Employment Department reported Tuesday.

Here's the full report, by county:

Crook County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased over the month of March to 5.9%—in March of last year, it was 5.2%. The unemployment rate is now 1.2 percentage points above the record low set before the pandemic, when it was 4.7%.

Crook County had larger than normal job gains, adding 200 nonfarm jobs in March, rising to 7,440; typically, the county posts modest gains this time of year. Employment levels in Crook County are up 14.5% from pre-pandemic levels in February 2020 (+970 jobs).

The county added 250 jobs in the last year (+3.5%). Of Oregon’s 36 counties, Crook County’s rate of job growth over the past year continues to be one of the fastest. Job gains were concentrated in information (+170 jobs); professional and business services (+80); private education and health services (+50); and manufacturing (+50). Notable industry job losses were in construction (-90).

Deschutes County (Bend-Redmond MSA): The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.4% in March, down from a revised rate of 4.7% in February. The unemployment rate in March remains 1.1 percentage points above its record low of 3.3%, set before the onset of the pandemic.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that Deschutes County gained 290 jobs in March, rising to 90,950. Losses were minimal over the month and concentrated in transportation, warehousing, and utilities, which cut 30 jobs in March, dropping its total to 2,280.

Gains were widespread, with the largest gains registered in accommodation and food services (+140), professional and business services (+90), and retail trade (+70). March seasonally adjusted employment exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 3,420 jobs or 3.9%.

Total nonfarm employment expanded by 2.5% (+2,210 jobs) from March 2022. Leisure and hospitality led private industry growth with an over-the-year gain of 1,100 jobs (+8.9%). Private education and health services also expanded, adding 490 jobs (+3.2%), followed by professional and business services which rose by 420 jobs (+3.8%) and mining, logging, and construction (+310, or +4.0%).

Retail trade had the most job losses and cut 340 jobs (-2.9%) over the year, falling to 11,320.

J efferson County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased over the month of March to 5.5%. The unemployment rate was 4.4% in January 2019 through January 2020, before the first impacts from COVID-19.

Total nonfarm employment rose by 110 in March, with government increasing by 70 jobs, and leisure and hospitality by 20 jobs. Smaller gains were seen in manufacturing (+10) and construction (+10), while all other industries had little to no change over the month. Jefferson County is now 60 jobs above its pre-pandemic employment level (+0.9%).

Jefferson County’s total nonfarm employment grew by 260 jobs over the past year (+4.1%). Job gains were concentrated in the public sector (+140 jobs), manufacturing (+80 jobs), and leisure and hospitality (+50 jobs). Job losses were concentrated in construction (-20), professional and business services (-20), and financial activities (-10).

Next Press Releases

The Oregon Employment Department plans to release the April county and metropolitan area unemployment rates on Tuesday, May 23 and the statewide unemployment rate and employment survey data for April on Wednesday, May 17.