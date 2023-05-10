Skip to Content
Major housing/retail development in Bend’s core clears big hurdle: Planning Commission backs 1,600-unit Timber Yards

Architectural renderings of the Timber Yards development in Bend
Next stop: City Council for final OK

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new development in the heart of Bend cleared a significant hurdle earlier this week, as the city Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the Timber Yards project by the City Council.

The 32-acre Timber Yards master plan shows it would include 1,600 housing units, including 250 senior housing units, a 180-room hotel, 120,000 square feet of office space and 70,000 square feet for retail uses. It would located on SW Industrial Way, next to the Box Factory and the Old Mill District.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is speaking Wednesday with the city senior planner about the development, along with some folks who oppose it due to lack of an indoor sports/concert venue. His report is coming up tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21.

