Central Oregon jobless rates still falling amid ‘modest’ employment gains, economist says

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) Unemployment rates continued to decline throughout Central Oregon last month as the region registered modest employment gains, the Oregon Employment Department reported Tuesday.

Here's the report from state Regional Economist Nicole Ramos:

Crook County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased over the month of April to 5.7%—in April of last year, it was 4.8%. The unemployment rate is now 1.2 percentage points above the record low set before the pandemic, when it was 4.5%.

Crook County had smaller than normal gains, adding 40 nonfarm jobs in April, and rising to 7,490. Employment levels in Crook County are up 13.9% from pre-pandemic levels in February 2020 (+930 jobs).

The county added 260 jobs in the last year (+3.6%). Of Oregon’s 36 counties, Crook County’s rate of job growth over the past year continues to be one of the fastest. Job gains were concentrated in information (+100 jobs); private education and health services (+80); professional and business services (+60); and wood product manufacturing (+40). Construction (-20) had the only notable job loss.

Deschutes County (Bend-Redmond MSA): The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.1% in April, down from 4.4% in March. The unemployment rate in April remains 0.7 percentage point above its record low of 3.4% before the onset of the pandemic.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that Deschutes County gained 580 jobs in April, rising to 91,350. Losses were concentrated in the trade, transportation, and utilities industry, which cut 140 jobs in April, dropping its total to 16,030, with the majority of losses concentrated in retail trade (-70 jobs). Gains were widespread, with the largest gains registered in accommodation and food services (+320), government (+110), and manufacturing (+90). April seasonally adjusted employment exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 3,210 jobs or 3.6%.

Total nonfarm employment expanded by 1.5% (+1,380 jobs) from April 2022. Leisure and hospitality led private industry growth with an over-the-year gain of 1,010 jobs (+8.0%). Gains were also concentrated in private education and health services which added 420 jobs (+2.7%), followed by other services (+210 jobs, or +6.9%). Retail trade had the most job losses and cut 380 jobs (-3.2%) over the year, falling to 11,390.

J efferson County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased over the month of April to 5.1%, down from a revised rate of 5.6% in March. The unemployment rate was 4.4% from October 2019 to December 2019, shortly before the first impacts from COVID-19.

Total nonfarm employment rose by 70 in April. Employment gains were concentrated in leisure and hospitality (+40 jobs), while losses were concentrated in private education and health services (-10).

All other industries registered little to no change over the month. Jefferson County is now 190 jobs below its pre-pandemic employment level (-2.8%).

Jefferson County’s total nonfarm employment declined by 20 jobs over the past year (-0.3%). Job losses were concentrated in trade, transportation, and utilities (-80 jobs), with retail trade losing the most (-50 jobs). Job gains were concentrated in other services (+40), manufacturing (+30), and government (+20).

