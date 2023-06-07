Fred Meyer now accepts EBT payment for SNAP online grocery orders

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fred Meyer and QFC announced Wednesday it will now accept EBT payment for all online grocery orders in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

“Thousands of Fred Meyer and QFC shoppers place digital orders every week,” said Tiffany Sanders, Corporate Affairs Manager for QFC and Fred Meyer. “Now, we are opening our digital grocery shopping experience to more people, with fresh, affordable food conveniently available through Pickup or Delivery. Fred Meyer and QFC believe in being Fresh for Everyone, and this is another important way we are connecting our neighbors to the foods that will help them live healthier, thriving lives.”

Fred Meyer and QFC have accepted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for many years. Now Fred Meyer and QFC customers can use EBT payments to purchase groceries through the Fred Meyer app, QFC app, at fredmeyer.com or qfc.com.

This new payment option opens new opportunities for customers in Washington, Oregon and Idaho to access fresh, healthy, SNAP-eligible foods in a way that is most convenient.

To begin placing digital orders today, customers can create an account through the Fred Meyer app or at FredMeyer.com or qfc.com. Simply add an EBT account number as a new card under “My Account” and “Wallet.” Fill a cart with SNAP-eligible items, select a convenient Pickup or Delivery time and checkout. Once in the checkout screen, select EBT as the payment method and enter the PIN to confirm the order.

Customers can begin exploring healthier options using Fred Meyer and QFC’s OptUP nutrition rating system, easily accessible through the Fred Meyer and QFC app or at FredMeyer.com or QFC.com. As customers fill their carts, they can see a nutrition score for their favorite items and explore “better-for-you” alternatives. They can also shop items that are aligned to specialized diets, including low sodium, no sugar added or contains probiotics.