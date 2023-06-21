Central Oregon jobless rates declined in May, though job growth has slowed in all 3 counties

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Total nonfarm employment continues to increase throughout Central Oregon, though with smaller than normal gains in all three counties for this time of year, the state Employment Department reported Wednesday.

Crook County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased over the month of May to 5.5%—in May of last year, it was 5.0%. The unemployment rate is now 1.0 percentage point above the record low set before the pandemic when it was 4.5%.

Crook County had smaller than normal gains, adding 90 nonfarm jobs in May, and rising to 7,600. Employment levels in Crook County are up 13.3% from pre-pandemic levels in February 2020 (+890 jobs).

The county added 270 jobs in the last year (+3.7%). Of Oregon’s 36 counties, Crook County’s rate of job growth over the past year continues to be one of the fastest. Job gains were concentrated in information (+90 jobs); private education and health services (+70 jobs); professional and business services (+50 jobs); and manufacturing (+50 jobs). Job losses were concentrated in wholesale trade (-20 jobs) and mining and logging (-10 jobs).

Deschutes County (Bend-Redmond MSA): The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.0% in May, down from 4.1% in April. The unemployment rate in May remains 0.6 percentage point above its record low of 3.4% before the onset of the pandemic.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that Deschutes County gained 650 jobs in May, rising to 91,760. Losses were concentrated in the manufacturing industry, which cut 30 jobs, dropping its total to 6,110. Gains were widespread with the largest gains registered in accommodation and food services (+370 jobs); mining, logging, and construction (+320 jobs); and government (+130 jobs). May seasonally adjusted employment exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 2,990 jobs or 3.4%.

Total nonfarm employment expanded by 1.5% (+1,390 jobs) from May 2022. Both the accommodation and food services industry and the private education and health services industry led private industry growth with an over-the-year gain of 430 jobs each (+3.9 and +2.8%, respectively). Other notable gains were in professional and business services (+400 jobs); other services (+220 jobs); and mining, logging, and construction (+200 jobs). Over-the-year losses occurred in trade, transportation, and utilities (-390 jobs), and financial activities (-190).

J efferson County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased over the month of May to 4.9%, down from 5.1% in April. The unemployment rate was 4.4% from October 2019 to December 2019, shortly before the first impacts from COVID-19.

Total nonfarm employment rose by 10 in May. Employment gains were concentrated in government (+50 jobs), construction (+10 jobs), and other services (+10 jobs). Losses were concentrated in professional and business services (-30), leisure and hospitality (-20 jobs), and manufacturing (-10). All other industries registered little to no change over the month. Jefferson County is now 210 jobs below its pre-pandemic employment level (-3.1%).

Jefferson County’s total nonfarm employment increased by 10 jobs over the past year (0.2%). Job losses were concentrated in trade, transportation, and utilities (-70 jobs), professional and business services (-40 jobs), and leisure and hospitality (-30 jobs). Job gains were concentrated in government (+100 jobs), other services (+40), and manufacturing (+20).

Next Press Releases The Oregon Employment Department plans to release the June county and metropolitan area unemployment rates on Tuesday, July 25, and the statewide unemployment rate and employment survey data for June on Wednesday, July 19.