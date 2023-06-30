Oregon’s three-level minimum wage rises 70 cents on Saturday: How do C.O. businesses feel about that?

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Saturday marks the annual increase in Oregon's minimum wages, as across the state, the minimum wage will increase by 70 cents, no matter the area. But the rate varies at three levels, depending on the part of the state where you live and work.

Deschutes County's minimum wage, for example, is increasing from $13.50 to $14.20, beginning Saturday. The Portland area sees a rise to $15.45 an hour, while the new rate will be $13.20 an hour in rural counties.

This is a yearly resetting by the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries, based on inflation calculations for the year ended in March.

Isabella Warren is talking with BOLI about the increases and with some Central Oregon businesses to look at how the higher minimum wage affects their workforce. Her report will air at Five on NewsChannel 21.