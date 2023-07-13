OLCC recalls batch of Bend company’s cannabis flower that contains arsenic

Agency notes they complied with rules at the time of harvest, but testing requirements have tightened

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission said Thursday it is issuing a product recall for a Bend company's batch of cannabis flower that tested positive for heavy metals (arsenic).

The OLCC is utilizing the state’s Cannabis Tracking System (CTS) to identify affected inventory and issue notices to retailers and other licensees to halt further distribution and sale. No sales have been made of this product since June 23. The agency said the product poses a risk to public health and safety and should not be sold or consumed.

The recall includes the strain and harvest identified below. All sales of the product used a “generic label” and therefore did not include any brand or item logos.

Produced by Bend Cannabis Company (license 020-1012499AA2A)

Blueberry Muffin Harvested December 2022; Tested January 2023 Arsenic

These batches of cannabis flower were harvested before March 31, 2023. In this instance, the licensees complied with existing testing requirements. Under Oregon Health Authority (OHA) rules, cannabis products produced after March 31, 2023 are required to be tested for microbiological contaminants and heavy metals.

While this licensee was in compliance with state testing requirements, OLCC is recalling the product based on audit testing done by the OLCC which indicates the presence of heavy metals (arsenic) at levels that pose a risk to public health and safety. A recall is necessary to prevent further sale of contaminated products and to provide notice to consumers.

Consumers should be aware that arsenic is carcinogenic and considered to cause a variety of diseases. Cannabis is efficient at absorbing and storing heavy metals and other pollutants found in soil and water, which increases the risk that marijuana users could ingest or inhale heavy metals. These metals can damage the kidneys and nervous system and increase the risk of some cancers.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products are encouraged to destroy them. OLCC staff has worked directly with retailers to halt the sale of the contaminated products, and will continue to look into the matter.

Consumers with health-related concerns about a recalled product should contact the Oregon Poison Center at 800-222-1222, or their medical provider. Consumers who consumed this product may experience respiratory irritation. If consumers have other product related complaints related to this recall, they should notify the OLCC at olcc.recalls@oregon.gov and include any information they have, including the consumer’s name and phone number, or alternative means of contact.

Resources:

OHA Bulletin: New Cannabis Testing Rules Effective March 31, 2022 – includes details on how marijuana licensees should handle R&D test results

Questions about OHA testing rules? Contact: OMMP.Labs@odhsoha.oregon.gov

Questions about OLCC rules? Contact: olcc.labs@oregon.gov