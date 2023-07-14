Bend roofing distributor holds 2nd annual ‘fastest roofer’ competition

(Update: Adding video, comments from Roofline Supply, vendor)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend roofing distributor RoofLine Supply and Delivery held their second annual "fastest roofer" competition at their facility in southeast Bend.

The competition consists of multiple local roofing companies in Central Oregon facing off in a battle of who can build and take apart a mock roof the fastest, for a cash prize.

"We're holding this because we want to show our customers and clients that we really appreciate them" Iden Asato, Branch Director of Roofline Supply & Delivery, told us Friday.

The first-place prize is $3,000, second place is $2,000 and third place will receive $1,000. "There's a certain number of square feet that each competitor has to take off and install. This year, it is being judged and we've got some pretty good prizes for the winners" Asato explained.

Also helping to throw the event was Pig Out BBQ Catering, who barbecued a free lunch for attendees that includes two whole pigs, macaroni and potato salads, baked beans, dinner rolls, and drinks.

And while some were there to compete, others hoped to attract business.

A Gutterglove representative set up a golf putting course. Sales Manager Mike Morrison told NewsChannel 21, "It's the best way to get the grouping of people you want to communicate with all in one area at one time, so that you have more time to just talk to people, give the info about your product and then also have a good time."

Asato concluded with, "My favorite part about this is interacting with our contractors. They're bringing their families, wives and kids, and I just love interacting with them."

Hundreds of people attended the competition, along with a handful of vendors and 25 industry purveyors.

The competition ran for more than 8 hours with several rounds.