C.O. Builders Association announces 2023 Tour of Homes winners

Central Oregon Builders Association
Published 3:45 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Builders Association on Wednesday announced winners in the various categories and price points for the 2023 COBA Tour of Homes, which concludes next weekend.

Under $400,000

Best Architectural Design – Total Home Solutions #26

Best Feature – Roof Top Deck-Total Home Solutions #26

Best Interior Finish – Titan Construction #27

Best Kitchen – Titan Construction #27

Best Landscaping – Total Home Solutions #26

Best Master Suite – Titan Construction #27

Best of Show – Titan Construction #27

Best Value – Titan Construction #27

$500,000 - $520,000

Best Architectural Design –Hayden Homes #5

Best Feature –Up Stairs Living Room- MonteVista Homes #1

Best Interior Finish – Hayden Homes #5

Best Kitchen –MonteVista Homes #1

Best Landscaping - Hayden Homes #5 

Best Master Suite – MonteVista Homes #1

Best of Show - MonteVista Homes #1

Best Value – MonteVista Homes #1

$599,000 - $650,000

Best Architectural Design –Solaire Homebuilders #6

Best Feature – Grand Entryway- Pahlisch Homes #9

Best Interior Finish – Solaire Homebuilders #6

Best Kitchen –Pahlisch Homes #9

Best Landscaping – Solaire Homebuilders #6

Best Master Suite – Pahlisch Homes #9

Best of Show – Solaire Homebuilders #6 

Best Value – Solaire Homebuilders #6

$669,000 - $720,000

Best Architectural Design – Pahlisch Homes #35

Best Feature – Ceiling with Faux Beams- Pahlisch Homes #35

Best Interior Finish - Pahlisch Homes #35

Best Kitchen – Pahlisch Homes #35

Best Landscaping – Pahlisch Homes #35

Best Master Suite – Pahlisch Homes #35

Best of Show – Pahlisch Homes #35

Best Value – Pahlisch Homes #35

$724,000 - $760,000

Best Architectural Design – Palmer Homes #32

Best Feature –Bonus Storage Areas-Palmer Homes #32

Best Interior Finish – Palmer Homes #32

Best Kitchen - Structure Development NW #33

Best Landscaping – Palmer Homes #32

Best Master Suite – Structure Development NW #33

Best of Show - Palmer Homes #32  

Best Value - Palmer Homes #32

$859,000 - $900,000

Best Architectural Design –Luis Rosas Construction #2

Best Feature –Bar/Fireplace- Luis Rosas Construction #2

Best Interior Finish – Stone Bridge NW #30

Best Kitchen- Luis Rosas Construction #2

Best Landscaping – JD Neel Construction #7

Best Master Suite – Luis Rosas Construction #2

Best of Show - Luis Rosas Construction #2  

Best Value - Luis Rosas Construction #2  

$924,000 - $999,000

Best Architectural Design – Black Label Design Group #29

Best Feature – Metal Work- Black Label Design Group #29

Best Interior Finish – Pahlisch Select #10

Best Kitchen – Black Label Design Group #29

Best Landscaping – Pahlisch Homes #19

Best Master Suite - Black Label Design Group #29

Best of Show – Black Label Design Group #29

Best Value – Pahlisch Select #10

$1,100,000-$1,300,000

Best Architectural Design –Pahlisch Homes #20

Best Feature – Butler Pantry- Pahlisch Select #21

Best Interior Finish – Pahlisch Homes #20

Best Kitchen – Pahlisch Select #21

Best Landscaping - Pahlisch Homes #20 

Best Master Suite - Pahlisch Select #21

Best of Show – Pahlisch Select #21

Best Value – Pahlisch Select #21

$1,395,000-$1,500,000

Best Architectural Design – Curtis Homes #22

Best Feature – Outdoor Living-Arbor Builders #36

Best Interior Finish – Curtis Homes #22

Best Kitchen – Curtis Homes #22

Best Landscaping - Curtis Homes #22

Best Master Suite - Curtis Homes #22

Best of Show – Curtis Homes #22

Best Value – Curtis Homes #22

$1,780,000-$1,900,000

Best Architectural Design – Structure Development NW #23

Best Feature –Covered Patios-Structure Development NW #23

Best Interior Finish – Structure Development NW #23

Best Kitchen - Structure Development NW #23

Best Landscaping – Structure Development NW #23

Best Master Suite - Structure Development NW #23

Best of Show – Structure Development NW #23

Best Value – Structure Development NW #23

$2,100,000-$2,470,000

Best Architectural Design – CNC Homes #13

Best Feature – Garage - Titan Construction #16

Best Interior Finish – CNC Homes #13

Best Kitchen –Rundle Construction & Development #28

Best Landscaping - Rundle Construction & Development #28

Best Master Suite – CNC Homes #13

Best of Show – CNC Homes #13

Best Value – Rundle Construction & Development #28

$2,500,000-$2,850,000

Best Architectural Design – Sunrise Construction #15

Best Feature – Floating Fireplace w/ Hidden TV- Sunrise Construction #15

Best Interior Finish –Greg Welch #24

Best Kitchen – Sunrise Construction #15

Best Landscaping - Sunrise Construction #15

Best Master Suite – Sunrise Construction #15

Best of Show – Sunrise Construction #15

Best Value – Sunrise Construction #15

$3,100,000-$3,800,000

Best Architectural Design – Axis Enterprises #11

Best Feature –Outdoor Living Area-Harris Kimble Enterprises #17

Best Interior Finish – Axis Enterprises #11

Best Kitchen – Axis Enterprises #11

Best Landscaping - Axis Enterprises #11

Best Master Suite – Axis Enterprises #11

Best of Show – Axis Enterprises #11

Best Value – Axis Enterprises #11

High Performance Building Awards:

Under $799,000

Solaire Homebuilders # 6

$800,000 - $999,000

Stone Bridge Homes NW #18

$1,000,000 and up

Greg Welch Construction # 24

KTVZ news sources

