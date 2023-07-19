C.O. Builders Association announces 2023 Tour of Homes winners
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Builders Association on Wednesday announced winners in the various categories and price points for the 2023 COBA Tour of Homes, which concludes next weekend.
Under $400,000
Best Architectural Design – Total Home Solutions #26
Best Feature – Roof Top Deck-Total Home Solutions #26
Best Interior Finish – Titan Construction #27
Best Kitchen – Titan Construction #27
Best Landscaping – Total Home Solutions #26
Best Master Suite – Titan Construction #27
Best of Show – Titan Construction #27
Best Value – Titan Construction #27
$500,000 - $520,000
Best Architectural Design –Hayden Homes #5
Best Feature –Up Stairs Living Room- MonteVista Homes #1
Best Interior Finish – Hayden Homes #5
Best Kitchen –MonteVista Homes #1
Best Landscaping - Hayden Homes #5
Best Master Suite – MonteVista Homes #1
Best of Show - MonteVista Homes #1
Best Value – MonteVista Homes #1
$599,000 - $650,000
Best Architectural Design –Solaire Homebuilders #6
Best Feature – Grand Entryway- Pahlisch Homes #9
Best Interior Finish – Solaire Homebuilders #6
Best Kitchen –Pahlisch Homes #9
Best Landscaping – Solaire Homebuilders #6
Best Master Suite – Pahlisch Homes #9
Best of Show – Solaire Homebuilders #6
Best Value – Solaire Homebuilders #6
$669,000 - $720,000
Best Architectural Design – Pahlisch Homes #35
Best Feature – Ceiling with Faux Beams- Pahlisch Homes #35
Best Interior Finish - Pahlisch Homes #35
Best Kitchen – Pahlisch Homes #35
Best Landscaping – Pahlisch Homes #35
Best Master Suite – Pahlisch Homes #35
Best of Show – Pahlisch Homes #35
Best Value – Pahlisch Homes #35
$724,000 - $760,000
Best Architectural Design – Palmer Homes #32
Best Feature –Bonus Storage Areas-Palmer Homes #32
Best Interior Finish – Palmer Homes #32
Best Kitchen - Structure Development NW #33
Best Landscaping – Palmer Homes #32
Best Master Suite – Structure Development NW #33
Best of Show - Palmer Homes #32
Best Value - Palmer Homes #32
$859,000 - $900,000
Best Architectural Design –Luis Rosas Construction #2
Best Feature –Bar/Fireplace- Luis Rosas Construction #2
Best Interior Finish – Stone Bridge NW #30
Best Kitchen- Luis Rosas Construction #2
Best Landscaping – JD Neel Construction #7
Best Master Suite – Luis Rosas Construction #2
Best of Show - Luis Rosas Construction #2
Best Value - Luis Rosas Construction #2
$924,000 - $999,000
Best Architectural Design – Black Label Design Group #29
Best Feature – Metal Work- Black Label Design Group #29
Best Interior Finish – Pahlisch Select #10
Best Kitchen – Black Label Design Group #29
Best Landscaping – Pahlisch Homes #19
Best Master Suite - Black Label Design Group #29
Best of Show – Black Label Design Group #29
Best Value – Pahlisch Select #10
$1,100,000-$1,300,000
Best Architectural Design –Pahlisch Homes #20
Best Feature – Butler Pantry- Pahlisch Select #21
Best Interior Finish – Pahlisch Homes #20
Best Kitchen – Pahlisch Select #21
Best Landscaping - Pahlisch Homes #20
Best Master Suite - Pahlisch Select #21
Best of Show – Pahlisch Select #21
Best Value – Pahlisch Select #21
$1,395,000-$1,500,000
Best Architectural Design – Curtis Homes #22
Best Feature – Outdoor Living-Arbor Builders #36
Best Interior Finish – Curtis Homes #22
Best Kitchen – Curtis Homes #22
Best Landscaping - Curtis Homes #22
Best Master Suite - Curtis Homes #22
Best of Show – Curtis Homes #22
Best Value – Curtis Homes #22
$1,780,000-$1,900,000
Best Architectural Design – Structure Development NW #23
Best Feature –Covered Patios-Structure Development NW #23
Best Interior Finish – Structure Development NW #23
Best Kitchen - Structure Development NW #23
Best Landscaping – Structure Development NW #23
Best Master Suite - Structure Development NW #23
Best of Show – Structure Development NW #23
Best Value – Structure Development NW #23
$2,100,000-$2,470,000
Best Architectural Design – CNC Homes #13
Best Feature – Garage - Titan Construction #16
Best Interior Finish – CNC Homes #13
Best Kitchen –Rundle Construction & Development #28
Best Landscaping - Rundle Construction & Development #28
Best Master Suite – CNC Homes #13
Best of Show – CNC Homes #13
Best Value – Rundle Construction & Development #28
$2,500,000-$2,850,000
Best Architectural Design – Sunrise Construction #15
Best Feature – Floating Fireplace w/ Hidden TV- Sunrise Construction #15
Best Interior Finish –Greg Welch #24
Best Kitchen – Sunrise Construction #15
Best Landscaping - Sunrise Construction #15
Best Master Suite – Sunrise Construction #15
Best of Show – Sunrise Construction #15
Best Value – Sunrise Construction #15
$3,100,000-$3,800,000
Best Architectural Design – Axis Enterprises #11
Best Feature –Outdoor Living Area-Harris Kimble Enterprises #17
Best Interior Finish – Axis Enterprises #11
Best Kitchen – Axis Enterprises #11
Best Landscaping - Axis Enterprises #11
Best Master Suite – Axis Enterprises #11
Best of Show – Axis Enterprises #11
Best Value – Axis Enterprises #11
High Performance Building Awards:
Under $799,000
Solaire Homebuilders # 6
$800,000 - $999,000
Stone Bridge Homes NW #18
$1,000,000 and up
Greg Welch Construction # 24