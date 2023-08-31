Guy Fieri’s C.O. ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ visit continues Friday at Feast Food Company in Redmond

(Update: Adding video, comments from restaurants featured on the show)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- You may have recognized a few Central Oregon restaurants in the recent Season 37 of Guy Fieri's popular Food Network show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" -- and there's another one on tap Friday night.

In one of the latest episodes, which aired last Friday, Fieri checked out a pizza joint in Redmond, Grace and Hammer. The restaurant is housed in a church that was built back in 1912. According to the restaurant’s website, “It has housed congregations, classes, a dance studio, weddings, events, and now our pizzeria.”

Some other places that have been featured on the show recently are:

A Broken Angel (Bend)

Season 37 “Top-Notch Toppings”

Big Ski’s Pierogis (Bend)

Season 37 “Stuffed, Sandwiched and Souped”

Anita’s Kitchen Gourmet Indian Food (Bend)

Season 37 “Sloppy, Saucy and Stuffed”

Grace and Hammer (Redmond)

Season 37 ‘Tasty Time Travel’

High Camp Taphouse (Sisters)

Season 37 “Dumpling-icious’

The co-owner of A Broken Angel, Richard Hull, talked with us Friday about his experience being on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

He said when he got the email about being on show, he didn't think it was real.

"I thought it was not true. You know, I was like, 'This is weird.'" Hull said. “I was kind of blown away by the whole experience. It was awesome! Very interesting. But hands down, I was really excited he got to come in and taste my food.”

Season 38 will feature Feast Food Company in Redmond. That episode is scheduled to air Friday night.

The restaurant was started as a food truck that went to different locations in Redmond before it became a brick-and-mortar establishment in December.

Owners Chris and Emma Leyden are still processing the whole Triple-D experience.

"It's hard for us to kind of take a step back and think about it. We've just been super busy lately, kind of getting geared up for this. So you know, we'll take it in stride, but we're making sure that food is the focus." Chris Leyden said. "Customer service is the focus. It's not necessarily about being on TV, it's still about serving the community."

The official Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives website calls Feast Food Company a "genuine definition of a Farm-to-Table eatery that does it right." Their menu features meals such as Braised Beef Pappardelle, Homemade Biscuits, Fried Mushrooms, Gnudi, Pork Rinds and Albacore Ceviche.

"It's really hard for us to put ourselves in a box," Chris Leyden said. "You know, we we basically source all of our product from local farms and ranches in the area, and just freestyle kind of whatever we like to do. There is a lot of Southern inspiration and a lot of, like, original roots of cooking."

Fieri got to watch them make, and try their Cuban sandwich and their chicken gnudi dish.

You can catch Guy's visit to Feast Food Company Friday at 6 p.m. on the Food Network.