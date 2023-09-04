A new restaurant, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, opens in SE Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — While Labor Day might mark the end of a holiday weekend for some, others decided to open a new business Monday.

A new Mediterranean-inspired cuisine restaurant has opened in southeast Bend, called The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, which has franchise locations across the country.

It features all the Greek food items one could want, including gyros, salads, wraps and Greek-inspired desserts such as baklava.

The Great Greek is also one of the first businesses to open in the newly developed Reed South Marketplace at 27th Street and Reed Market Road, along with a new Cascade Lakers Brewing location.

