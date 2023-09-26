Seattle’s iconic Russian-style bakery ‘Piroshky Piroshky’ to make tasty stop at Bend’s GoodLife Brewing

(Update: Adding video, comments from Piroshky Piroshky owner)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Piroshky Piroshky, a Russian food staple located in Seattle's world-famous Pike Place Market since 1992, is making their annual trip down south, paying a visit to Central Oregon in the process.

Olga Sagan, owner of Piroshky Piroshky, described to us Tuesday what exactly their specialty is: "Piroshkys are hand-held pies, and our most popular ones are beef and cheese and smoked salmon. Those are really nice, really filling."

The bakery has embarked on their "Oregon Tour" and plans to hit cities like Portland, Salem and Eugene over the next few days. But Bend wasn't left out of the mix.

This Sunday, the Russian-style cuisine bakery will make a pit stop at GoodLife Brewing Company.

"It's an event, it's a pop-off," Sagan said. "People come in -- a lot of people have memories of Seattle. A lot of people kind of want to be part of the community, and we like partnering with local businesses."

On Sunday, the bakery will be at GoodLife Brewing, where customers can pick up pre-ordered pies and other pastries.

The menu has a heavy Eastern European influence. "Cabbage and onion, poppyseed roll, caraway cheese sticks. We are of course are bringing pumpkin toffee braids, cherries and cream and Swedish meatballs," Sagan explained.

The bakery will be selling pre-ordered pies and other items during their visit. Orders for items must be in by Friday at 2 p.m., and the minimum order amount has to be at least $50.

Sagan told NewsChannel 21, "Piroshky's are great, because they are 'freeze-able.' So, just put it in your freezer and defrost them as you go. We usually cut our orders two days before, because we have to prep, and sometimes they fly in on the belly of the plane."

After the stop in Bend, the bakery has a multi-state tour planned, including visits to Fort Worth, Dallas and Houston, Texas.

Here's some info about what a piroshky is and what the bakery offers.

You can read Piroshky's advertisement below:

"Bend, get ready for a flavor-packed experience! Thanks to our collaboration with GoodLife Brewing Company, you can now satisfy your cravings with our delicious treats. Swing by to pick up your order and indulge in a wide selection of refreshing lagers, delightful smoothie sours, and more. We can't wait to see you soon!"