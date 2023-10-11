Twin sisters are driving force behind the Hook and Plow, a new farm-to-table restaurant at Bend’s Westside Yard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new farm-to-table restaurant, the Hook and Plow, is now open at Westside Yard, located at 210 SW Century Drive in Bend.

Here's a look at the restaurant project and how it came to life, from Lauren Evans at Compass Commercial:

Compass Commercial Construction Services recently completed the build-out of the space in the summer of 2023, and Compass Commercial Real Estate Services brokers Russell Huntamer, CCIM, Peter May, CCIM and Eli Harrison represented both Westside Yard and the Hook and Plow in the deal.

The restaurant specializes in sharing organic ingredients sourced from local farms and retailers across Central Oregon and the Pacific Northwest, including bread from Sparrow Bakery and grass-fed beef from Painted Hills Natural Beef.

The Bend location represents the fourth installment of the family-run business for twin sisters Lauren and Lisa Cassity. They founded their first Hook and Plow restaurant in Hermosa Beach, CA in 2014, followed by two additional California locations in Redondo Beach, which opened in 2018, and Manhattan Beach, which they expect to open in the coming months. In November 2020, they expanded into the Central Oregon market with The Fold Craft Pizza and Kitchen in the Village at Sunriver.

“We are thrilled to have Hook and Plow open their newest location in one the most prime restaurant spaces at Westside Yard and The Hixon,” Huntamer stated. “Their addition is a testament to Bend’s blossoming culinary scene, shaped by next-level restaurant concepts and operators. Collaborating with Lauren, Lisa, and the entire Hook and Plow team on this venture has truly been an honor.”

The name the Hook and Plow comes to life with the décor and neutral color palette. The “hook” is seen through the nautical elements, with ropes tethered from the floor to the ceiling in the entryway and mirrors mimicking portholes. The “plow” manifests through the rustic chic elements of the wood paneling, creating a visually appealing space that highlights the full bar. Large windows provide an abundance of natural light, and the roll-up doors transition to the outdoor seating area in the warmer months.

“Hook and Plow was a project that combined traditional restaurant and kitchen build-outs with very creative and unique design elements, which the owners Lisa and Lauren brought into play,” Construction Services Managing Partner Steve Hendley commented. “Custom countertops, custom 9-wood ceilings, a rope display, and steel hanging planter boxes were a few of the elements contributing to a beautiful and inviting restaurant space. Lisa and Lauren are experienced restaurant operators, knew what they wanted the feel to be and how they wanted it to look, and they successfully accomplished that.”

“This really is a family-run business,” Lauren stated. “My sister and I work the floor in our restaurants. It’s important to us to have that connection with the community and our customers.”

Originally from the island of Oahu, Hawaii, the Cassitys began visiting Bend in the 1980s after their dad bought their first home in the area. Both sisters moved to Central Oregon a few years ago to be closer to family. The sisters are seasoned restauranteurs, starting their careers nearly 20 years ago. Each of their businesses runs off three “pillars of success”– having amazing food, top-notch service and an inviting ambiance.

Visit the Hook and Plow at Westside Yard for dinner seven nights a week or for the newly introduced happy hour from 4 pm to 6 pm, offering drink specials and small bites. Lunch options are coming soon, as well as brunch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

View the Hook and Plow construction portfolio for more imagery of the build-out.