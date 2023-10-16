Oregon gas prices have fallen another 8.2 cents a gallon in past week, now average $4.51 a gallon

Off about 17 cents in a month, down 79 cents from a year ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Average gasoline prices in Oregon have fallen 8.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.51/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,307 stations in Oregon.

Prices in Oregon are 16.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 79.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Oregon was priced at $3.73/g Sunday while the most expensive was $5.99/g, a difference of $2.26/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55/g Monday. The national average is down 29.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 30.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.8 cents in the last week and stands at $4.41 per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Oregon and the national average going back 10 years:

October 16, 2022: $5.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g)

October 16, 2021: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

October 16, 2020: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

October 16, 2019: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

October 16, 2018: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

October 16, 2017: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

October 16, 2016: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

October 16, 2015: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

October 16, 2014: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

October 16, 2013: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Eugene- $4.35/g, down 15.8 cents per gallon from last week's $4.51/g.

Salem- $4.31/g, down 18.4 cents per gallon from last week's $4.50/g.

Portland- $4.67/g, down 7.9 cents per gallon from last week's $4.75/g.

"The downward momentum has indeed gained steam, with the national average declining over the last week, and with again virtually every village, town, city, region and state seeing gasoline prices fall - with the added bonus that diesel prices have also declined. While the price of oil jumped some 5% last week, I remain steadfast that additional declines are coming to gasoline prices the way the situation stands now, but remain cautious that this depends on actions that are not foreseeable, mainly the conflict in the Middle East," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"For now, the national average is likely to soon fall to its lowest level in six months. Some areas of the Great Lakes could see a price cycle in the next few weeks, which is typical after long declines, as stations often pass along the drops there faster than anywhere else. I believe the national average still has some 15-35 cents of declining to do, the way things stand now."

GasBuddy calls itself "the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data." GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources, covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.

GasBuddy also fuels KTVZ.COM's Pump Patrol, featuring the lowest citizen-reported gas prices on the High Desert.